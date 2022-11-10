Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Alun Wyn Jones has played 154 internationals for Wales and has 12 Test caps for British and Irish Lions

Wales coach Wayne Pivac believes there is more to come from Alun Wyn Jones after omitting the lock from the squad to face Argentina.

Ben Carter has been brought onto the replacements' bench instead of Jones, with Adam Beard and Will Rowlands starting.

Pivac has praised Jones for his attitude after experiencing something he has not gone through during his record-breaking career.

"He has been exceptional," said Pivac.

"He has trained the house down, which is what you want."

Jones, 37, has won the most caps in international history with 166 Tests for Wales and the British and Irish Lions.

Rarely since his debut in 2006, though, has he not been included in a Wales match-day squad.

"We always talk about one of three roles that you are going to get each week and the guys that get that number three role, preparing the team even if they are not putting the strip on on game-day," added Pivac.

"They are disappointed, obviously, and if they are not disappointed, we have got the wrong guys.

"He is a leader and the leadership group has been running the opposition and running it very well.

"We had a lot of live stuff in training today and on Tuesday and he was at the forefront of it, putting pressure on the boys.

"That's exactly what we need, we are preparing for a very good Argentina side who are going to be very physical, so we needed that, and Al has delivered it well.

"He still very much understands the importance of every role. You know for 150-odd Test matches he has had guys doing it for him."

Jones had replaced Beard at half-time during the 55-23 defeat against New Zealand.

"Al was very good in the contact," said Pivac.

"From our point of view, we know everything we need to know about Al and it is an opportunity to get some more experience for a guy like Ben Carter."

After the All Blacks defeat, former South Africa prop Tendai Mtawarira, nicknamed 'The Beast', claimed Jones should retire.

But Pivac insists this does not represent the end for one of Wales' greatest players.

"No, it is all around form and what they guys are doing in training and what they can deliver," said Jones.

"When we go to the World Cup we have got to make sure we have got the best four second rows and [players with] the ability to start if we have an injury."

Alun Wyn Jones is determined to make it to the 2023 World Cup, according to Wayne Pivac

Undercooked players

Pivac oversaw a summer where Wales won a men's Test match against Springboks in South Africa for the first time before losing the series 2-1.

But their positive mood was punctured by conceding eight tries against New Zealand to make it seven defeats in nine matches for Pivac's Wales in 2022.

The Wales coach believes preparations for South Africa and New Zealand were different and he says that is an issue which needs to be addressed ahead of the 2023 Six Nations.

"I think people need to look at where the players have come from and the rugby they've been playing in the URC (United Rugby Championship)," said Pivac.

"For South Africa we had a month with the players and they were operating at the levels we operate at at international level and they were ready to go.

"When you get them for two weeks, after what they've come off, it's very hard.

"You'll probably see in another couple of weeks' time, which is a month together - we'll probably be playing better rugby, I'd expect, at the back end of this competition rather than the start.

"That's just the reality of what it is and we have to make sure, leading into the Ireland game in the Six Nations, somehow we've got to get these players in better condition.

"We'll be reviewing this process and players will be going away with clear messages of the conditions they need to come back into camp in."

When it was suggested that his stance was hardly a commendation of the regions, Pivac replied: "Well you've been watching the club games."

The Wales coach admits preparation time with the squad is an ongoing conundrum.

"Yes it is and we're not saying that's the reason for the scoreline (against New Zealand). Obviously," he added.

"We made mistakes under pressure but I think we've been asked the question about South Africa and the facts are we had them for a month vs two weeks.

"In the World Cup we'll have them for eight weeks, so we're comfortable with what we'll be able to do."

Pivac insisted he did not want to become embroiled in any domestic disputes or talk about a long-term deal with the regions and Welsh Rugby Union.

"I don't want to have that argument, I'm just answering the question, the difference between South Africa and now is we had them for a month rather than two weeks," added the former Scarlets coach.

"I just think we have to look and say: how do we all contribute to the success of the national team?

"And having been a club coach, I can only comment on how we operated as a club in supporting the national team."

Pivac admitted Wales' defence was a contributory factor to the defeat against New Zealand.

"It's more around our defensive work in our 22," he added.

"We've spoken about that because it wasn't up to Test match standard.

"The boys know that and hopefully with another week in camp, we'll be a lot better for that performance."