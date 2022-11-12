Ruben van Heerden's try was his fourth in his last five matches for Exeter

Gallagher Premiership Exeter: (19) 22 Tries: Ewers, van Heerden, Woodburn Cons: Simmonds 2 Pen: Simmonds London Irish: (3) 17 Tries: Fa'aso'o, Pearson Cons: Jackson 2 Pen: Jackson

Exeter Chiefs ended their three-game losing streak with a hard-fought win over London Irish at Sandy Park.

Close-range tries from Dawe Ewers and Ruben van Heerden put Exeter ahead as they nullified Irish's potent attack, before Olly Woodburn's interception try shortly before the break.

So'otala Fa'aso'o pulled a try back as Irish put pressure on the Chiefs, but the hosts' defence stood firm.

Irish's Tom Pearson scored with three minutes left as Exeter held on.

The win lifts Exeter up to sixth in the Premiership, while Irish remain bottom of the table despite earning a losing bonus point.

An early penalty from Paddy Jackson was reward for Irish's better start, but with their first foray into the Exiles' territory Exeter went ahead. Forward Ewers was forced over a couple of phases after a quick tap penalty from Jacques Vermeulen.

Exeter began to gain control and an excellent run from Josh Hodge saw the Chiefs get to within five metres of the Irish line midway through the half, with Ben Loader being sin-binned for an infringement as Irish defended.

Down to 14 Irish could not hold Exeter out as van Heerden dived over the ruck from a metre out with the next play, and they were further behind five minutes from the break when Woodburn intercepted a pass and sprinted in from 40 metres.

Fa'aso'o's score from try-line pressure put Irish back into it and they pushed for an extra score after Joe Simmonds had kicked a penalty for the hosts.

But the Chiefs defended superbly as time and again Declan Kidney's men could not find a way through either due to superb defending or giving up sloppy penalties when in possession.

Irish - who were unfortunate not to beat 2021 champions Harlequins in their last game after conceding in stoppage time - did get over, but it was not until the final minutes as Pearson ended a move that he had began a few phases earlier with a good break.

Exeter forwards coach Rob Hunter:

"I'm pleased to come out the right side of it. It was a bit of a heart-stopper at the end with how many things we were doing there that was just mad.

"But the only way to learn sometimes is to go through that, and for those of us that have been around a little while it feels a little bit strange to have to learn it again.

"But we've got a really good group of young lads coming through, there's a real core of young guys who are wanting to do well and the experience will be fantastic for them.

"It's entertaining, but not exactly relaxing."

London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney:

"What we have to do is look at the whole 80 minutes, and the first half we made it difficult for ourselves.

"These lads we always know can fight back into it every week, but they have to learn not to have to fight back into it.

"Nobody makes a mistake on purpose, there were a coupe of mistakes tonight that we can fix, and that's what we will work on.

"The last couple of games we've been there or thereabouts, but what we have to do is put that to good effect as the weeks go on, and once it does turn then we'll be in a much better place."

Exeter: Hodge; John, O'Loughlin, O'Brien, Woodburn; J Simmonds, J Maunder; Hepburn, Innard, Williams, Jenkins (capt), van Heerden, Ewers, L Pearson, Vermeulen

Replacements: Frost, Sio, Schickerling, Dunne, Tuima, S Maunder, Becconsall, Feyi-Waboso

London Irish: Parton; Hassell-Collin, Stokes, van Rensburg, Loader; Jackson, Powell; Goodrick-Clarke, Willemse, Chawatama, Munga, Simmons (capt), Cooke, Basham, Fa'aso'o.

Replacements: Miller, Gigena, Hoskins, Caulfield, T Pearson, Englefield, Jennings, Joseph.

Referee: Hamish Smales.