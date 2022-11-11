Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England v New Zealand Rugby World Cup final could be a classic - Scarratt

Rugby World Cup final - England v New Zealand Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 06:30 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

For weeks England head coach Simon Middleton and captain Sarah Hunter have tried to hide what they really came to New Zealand for - but it is obvious.

They came for revenge, served as cold as possible.

The Black Ferns snatched the World Cup from England in 2017 and, when it was announced in 2018 that New Zealand would host the next tournament, Middleton and Hunter nailed down their goal.

They came to take the title of world champions back from the Black Ferns on their own turf.

On Saturday they face New Zealand in the final at a sold-out Eden Park in Auckland. Things could not have worked out better.

"It is a fairytale," Katy Daley-Mclean, who captained England in their 2014 World Cup win, told the BBC's Rugby Union Daily podcast.

"If you ever want to win a World Cup, to do it in New Zealand, at Eden Park, against the Black Ferns - it doesn't get any bigger or better than that."

Sarah Hunter - England want to play without fear

'We were told women's rugby didn't matter'

In fact, this World Cup has become bigger and better than any of the players from either side had dared to dream.

As the final approached, players and coaches alike stared wide-eyed at the packed press rooms that welcomed them each day.

A new record attendance for a women's rugby match of more than 40,000 is expected and New Zealanders who have not managed to bag tickets have been cancelling Saturday night plans to make sure they can watch on television.

One million - a fifth of the country's population - caught the side's dramatic semi-final win against France.

England have an opportunity to make amends for 2017, but Saturday is also an opportunity for women's rugby as a whole.

New Zealand's star wing Ruby Tui summed it up best as she compared this week to the situation 12 years ago.

"Imagine this," she ordered a room full of journalists.

"Nobody knows who the Black Ferns are, nobody knows what they look like, nobody follows women's rugby.

"We're told, 'you will never be paid'. We're told, 'we're not giving you Eden Park for the World Cup - you're not going to sell it out'.

"We're told, 'women's rugby doesn't matter'.

"Here we are 12 years later. Eden Park is sold out. We are at home, playing the best teams in the world and I'm sitting here talking to the most media I've ever talked to for the Black Ferns. It's a special moment.

"Sometimes Kiwis can be so laid-back we're lying down, but we finally got up."

Black Ferns thrive as support grows

The New Zealand public has followed the sport's governing body in finally supporting its women's players.

Two-time world champions England are one of the best-supported women's sides in the world, having been given full-time contracts in 2019.

That has helped them to a record 30 Test wins in a row and the Red Roses have been top of the world rankings since November 2020.

Despite winning five World Cups - four of which came by beating England in the final - New Zealand were only made professional earlier this year.

Contracts were brought in and a damning cultural review led to a coaching shake-up that brought two-time men's World Cup-winning coach Wayne Smith out of retirement to lead the side.

The Black Ferns suffered two record defeats to England in 2021, but that was before all those changes, and New Zealand have won 11 Tests in a row since that unsuccessful tour of Europe.

The guru v the newcomer

With a clash of styles expected as New Zealand's maverick offloading game meets England's mighty forward pack, the result may well hinge on which of the coaches is most wily.

Middleton has brought a fresh centre partnership to the final as Holly Aitchison and Emily Scarratt start together for the first time since the Red Roses won the 2022 Women's Six Nations Grand Slam in France.

Aitchison may help England get the ball to talented wings Abby Dow and Lydia Thompson, and Smith recognised England "might have a crack at an open game", adding: "We have to be prepared for anything."

Middleton, who became the first coach of a female team to be named World Rugby Coach of the Year in 2021, says trying to outsmart someone of Smith's reputation is "brilliant".

Such is Smith's superior experience, Middleton coach can remember attending a masterclass with the New Zealander aged 18.

While Middleton, 56, describes Smith, 65, as a "coaching guru", Smith jokingly called his opposite number a "newcomer".

Smith will return to retirement after the final, whereas Middleton's future remains uncertain.

'A one-off game'

The two sides are approaching Saturday very differently. New Zealand flanker Sarah Hirini says they have "already won" by making it to the final, adding: "We're definitely underdogs."

The Black Ferns, who carry a boom box so that music follows them wherever they go, have spoken about enjoying the occasion of a sold-out home World Cup final.

The Red Roses camp exudes calm - captain Hunter even attends press conferences in slippers. Middleton's message is clear: "You've got to play the game. You can't play the occasion."

Many things could determine the outcome of the final - including the weather forecast, which swings between sunshine and thunderstorms.

However it finishes, Hunter is glad at least to be in with a chance of getting what she came for.

"Days like Saturday are probably why I've lived my life for the last 15 plus years," she said.

"When you get to finals, everything goes out the window. It's a one-off game. Nothing else matters."

Line-ups

England: Kildunne; Thompson, Scarratt, Aitchison, Dow; Harrison, Infante; Cornborough, Cokayne, Bern, Aldcroft, Ward, Matthews, M Packer, Hunter (capt).

Replacements: Davies, Muir, Brown, O'Donnell, Cleall, Kabeya, MacDonald, Heard.

New Zealand: Holmes; Tui, Fluhler, Fitzpatrick, Woodman; Demant (capt), Cocksedge; Love, Ponsonby, Rule, Roos, C Bremner, A Bremner, Hirini, McMenamin.

Replacements: Connor, Murray, Taumata, Ngan-Woo, Simon, Bayler, Tubic, Leti-I'iga.

Referee: Hollie Davidson (Sco)