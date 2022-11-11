Louis Rees-Zammit: Wales hope Gloucester back is available to face Argentina
Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby
|Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Argentina
|Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT
|Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app
Wales are hopeful Louis Rees-Zammit will be fit to face Argentina after naming the wing at full-back.
Rees-Zammit missed the final team training session at the Principality Stadium as he was undergoing his own individual training routine.
Scarlets full-back Leigh Halfpenny was a late injury withdrawal ahead of last Saturday's defeat to New Zealand.
That meant Gareth Anscombe switched to full-back with Rhys Priestland playing fly-half.
Scarlets fly-half Sam Costelow was brought onto the replacements' bench against New Zealand and won his first cap.
Cardiff and British and Irish Lions full-back Liam Williams has been ruled out of the autumn series with a dislocated shoulder.