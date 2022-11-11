Close menu

England v Japan: 'We need to free ourselves up' - Jack van Poortvliet

By Mike HensonBBC Sport

Jack van Poortvliet
Van Poortvliet will make his second Test start in the match against Japan
Autumn Nation Series: England v Japan
Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday 12 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT
Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live

England scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet says England need to act on attacking instinct, rather than over-thinking, to bounce back with a win over Japan.

England lost to Argentina in their autumn opener, prompting more questions about their tactics and direction.

"We want to just free ourselves up a bit, make sure we are not overthinking things," said the 21-year-old.

"It is a mindset. We really want to hit the ground running and bring that real physicality and aggression."

Defeat by Argentina follows a trend of England losing the first matches of a series or tournament.

They bounced back from a first Test reverse to win a series away to Australia in the summer, while a disappointing Six Nations campaign earlier in the year began with a loss away to Scotland.

With matches against New Zealand and South Africa to come on successive weekends, Van Poortvliet says his side know need to assert themselves on Japan early if they are to secure a morale-boosting win.

"Our challenge tomorrow is how can we get on the front foot early," he added.

"We are really excited to go tomorrow with an intent to go at them."

Defeat for England tomorrow has the potential to tip the team into crisis and could relegate them to eighth in the world rankings, matching their lowest position ever.

Japan, under the guidance of former All Black trio Jamie Joseph, Tony Brown and John Mitchell, have been spoiling for a major scalp this year.

The Brave Blossoms pushed New Zealand all the way in a 38-31 defeat in Tokyo last month, while France edged to a narrow 20-15 win having trailed after 70 minutes in the Japanese capital in July.

If his team can stand up to England's strength and power, Joseph says their high-tempo game could produce another shock at Twickenham.

"We play rugby differently and we know we will have to deal with the pressure and physicality England will bring," he said.

"If we can do that, then we can play our own brand of rugby and create pressure for them."

Stars like flanker Kazuki Himeno and wing Kotaro Matsushima have returned to Japanese club rugby this year to share knowledge gained from stints overseas. Both start for the visitors.

England coach Eddie Jones is well aware of Japan's potential having overseen the team's astonishing upset of South Africa in the pool stages of the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Jones, who has Japanese heritage through his mother, also still holds an advisory position with Tokyo club side Suntory Sungoliath.

'I want to see him rip some inside shoulders off'

Guy Porter
Porter moved to Australia from London as a seven-year-old but returned to England in a move to Leicester from Super Rugby's Brumbies in July 2020

Van Poortvliet's promotion ahead of Leicester team-mate Ben Youngs is one of five changes to the England starting XV that lost to Argentina last weekend.

Another sees Guy Porter, also of Leicester, brought into outside centre as injury-prone first-choice 13 Manu Tuilagi is named on the bench to manage his workload.

England attack coach Martin Gleeson insists that Porter is better prepared for Test rugby after the 25-year-old won his first two Test caps against Australia earlier this year.

"We just want to see his toughness and his abrasiveness, running hard, hitting holes," said Gleeson

"He has put a few kilos on since the summer, he is in really good shape.

"He is a guy of not many words, but he leads by his actions and I am looking forward to seeing him rip some inside shoulders off."

Inside Porter will be captain Owen Farrell and fly-half Marcus Smith.

England's twin playmaker pivot has been questioned after defeat by the Pumas, but Van Poortvliet is a definite fan.

"It is brilliant," he said.

"You have got both those voices outside you, which gives you the confidence, when they want that ball it is probably going to be on.

"It gives the nine so many options, it only makes us better."

Comments

Join the conversation

17 comments

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 16:17

    Stage 1 - develop some of the best young talent in the world
    Stage 2 - stifle them with a game plan from 10 years ago
    Stage 3 - overcoach them in that game plan until they are not thinking for themselves
    Stage 4 - get the talent to take all the responsibility for that on their own shoulders.

    People have been knighted for less cunning strategies than this - EJ is clearly a genius!

  • Comment posted by badwolf stroud, today at 16:17

    Another chance for the anti Owen brigade to forget every game he has won for England since his debut, get it off your chest guys , Owen Farrell is very evil and he regularly drowns puppies in the local canal, Ben Youngs is also very nasty and probably doesn't recycle his household rubbish

    • Reply posted by MrBounce, today at 16:22

      MrBounce replied:
      The way Youngs was passing last week I doubt he got his recycling anywhere near the bin...

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 16:16

    I really don’t think England fans believe we have a whole lot of world class players. The media might say so? We do believe we have enough good players to form a settled team. We have not seen any sign of a settled team since the last WC.

    We are constantly reminded of the money and big player pool we have, so yes, we expect better. Why shouldn’t we?

  • Comment posted by rob wag, today at 16:10

    Not looking forward to tomorrow's kickfest; why else would you have OF at 12? I think we will have too much power up front for them, but fear our back line will be exposed if they win some ball. Not even a win by Japan will unseat EJ as it would be all about 'building for the 'World Cup'.

  • Comment posted by MrBounce, today at 16:09

    Please, Jack, stay on for 80 minutes.

    Don't let Youngs on where he can pass to the ground, throw the ball into touch, and box kick us into oblivion, all at the speed and ability of an unfit 12 year old chubby front row forward with not much talent (like I once was).

    JVP is a breath of fresh air; we know what Youngs does. Why isn't Mitchell on bhe bench???

  • Comment posted by 12345, today at 16:03

    No one has given Argentina any credit this last week. The post match verdict has been England lost it, not that Argentina won it which is unfair and wrong. Yes England were poor, but a lot of that is down to the pressure they were put under, they were frequently turned over kicked the ball back and naively tried doing the same again and again. In the wet. Argentina played the perfect tactics

    • Reply posted by Woolly, today at 16:13

      Woolly replied:
      Sorry but I saw what the stats said, we had the possession and territory to win comfortably but we were toothless in attack.

      Nearly as toothless as the Twickenham crowd. Regular fans priced out of the place has left it a dull relic of its former self.

  • Comment posted by DrBuck, today at 16:01

    Its so glaringly obvious that omitting Farrell completely will see a more cohesive England.

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 16:11

      U172022112003 replied:
      Well that worked really well in the 6N when he was out injured! Or did it?!

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 15:56

    So! Jack VP said we want to hit the ground running. And Porter is ready, because he has two caps? We should be OK then.

  • Comment posted by Cornish Granite, today at 15:52

    Ah...very clever Eddie. Get the players to blame themselves.
    Nothing at all to do with you is it mate.

  • Comment posted by BBBBBC, today at 15:48

    Yes Jack, you're correct. We also need a new coach!

    • Reply posted by Nicola Quinn, today at 15:52

      Nicola Quinn replied:
      Who will free them…

