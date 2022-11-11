Alex Cuthbert will win his 53rd Wales cap against Argentina

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Argentina Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Wales wing Alex Cuthbert says he is back to full fitness ahead of his return from injury against Argentina.

Cuthbert has not featured for Ospreys this season and will start against Argentina in Cardiff after last featuring for Wales in the second Test against South Africa in July.

"I probably feel better physically and mentally than I have in many years," said Cuthbert.

"I feel like I am getting better as a player."

Cuthbert, 32, has recovered from shoulder and foot problems and is due to line up in the Wales back three alongside Rio Dyer, 22, and Louis Rees-Zammit, 21.

Cuthbert remains a key part of Wales head coach Wayne Pivac's plans ahead of next year's World Cup in France and returns in a team desperate to make amends for last weekend's crushing 55-23 defeat against New Zealand.

Alex Cuthbert meet Wales' newest star, Rio Dyer

"I have had my targets for the last couple of months and I have hit them all. I'm just excited to get back out there," said Cuthbert.

"They (Argentina) have got some serious firepower in the front-five, so we are going have to match up physically.

"I think everyone is fighting for positions and you know how much of a big year it is, and everyone is just trying to get better every campaign.

"Hopefully now with young players coming through, I can keep my head and produce performances towards my target at the end of the season.

"It is good to be surrounded by those boys. It reminds me of when I was young and came into the squad.

"They are complete sponges in terms of taking in so much information, and I am trying to feed in as much as I can for them, but I am still getting a lot from them, which is good.

"As a squad, we have had three or four weeks together, so hopefully now we can show what we do and what we did do in the summer [against South Africa]."