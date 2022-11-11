Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Joe Marchant has played seven times for Harlequins this season

England centre Joe Marchant will leave Premiership side Harlequins at the end of the 2022-23 season after nine years at the club.

The 26-year-old joined the Quins academy in 2014 and made his first-team debut that same year.

Marchant has since made 139 appearances for the club, scoring 53 tries - three of which have come this season.

He was given his first England cap in 2019 and has gone on to play 13 times for his country.

Marchant has been linked with a potential move to France.

"We had positive contract renewal discussions and we would have loved for him to continue at The Stoop, but appreciate that he was given another opportunity that we could not compete with," said Harlequins director of rugby Billy Millard.

"I am very proud and grateful to have been part of Harlequins for the last 10 years," Marchant said.

"The time has come for me to depart the club and I am excited for my next challenge ahead. I will make the most of every moment for the rest of this season proudly wearing my Quins shirt."