Argentina hooker Julián Montoya joined Leicester in January 2021

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Argentina Venue : Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date : Saturday, 12 November Kick-off : 17:30 GMT Coverage : Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Argentina captain Julian Montoya will miss the Autumn Nations series game against Wales on Saturday after failing to recover from a rib injury.

London Irish hooker Agustín Creevy, 37, will start in Montoya's place.

Number eight Pablo Matera will captain the side in the absence of Leicester hooker Montoya.

Coach Michael Cheika had initially named an unchanged squad from the 30-29 victory over England at Twickenham.

Argentina: Mallia; M Carreras, Moroni, De la Fuente, Boffelli; S Carreras, Bertranou; Gallo, Creevy, Gomez Kodela, Alemanno, Lavanini, Gonzalez, Kremer, Matera (captain).

Replacements: Ruiz, Tetaz Chaparro, Bello, Paulos, Isa, Morales, Talbornoz, M Orlando.