Louis Rees-Zammit switched from wing to full-back for this game for Wales

Autumn international: Wales v Argentina Wales (10) 20 Tries: Faletau, T Williams Cons: Anscombe 2 Pens: Anscombe, Priestland Argentina (6) 13 Try: Tetaz Chaparro Con: Boffell Pens: Boffelli 2

Wales recovered from a heavy defeat against New Zealand to beat Argentina in the second game of the Autumn Nations Series.

Tries from Taulupe Faletau and Tomos Williams helped seal the win.

Wales' defensive display was much improved after conceding eight tries against the All Blacks.

Argentina responded with two Emiliano Boffelli penalties and a late Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro try, but Wales held on for victory.

The Pumas had defeated England 30-29 at Twickenham last Sunday, but could not claim the scalp of Wayne Pivac's side in Cardiff.

It was a much-needed win for Wales, who go on to host Georgia and Australia in their remaining November fixtures.

Wales have now won three games out of 10 in 2022 with two matches remaining in the calendar year.

The home side were indebted to an outstanding performance from the back row of captain Justin Tipuric, player-of-the-match Faletau and flanker Jac Morgan, who replaced Dan Lydiate in the 28th minute.

Welcome to Wales

It was sixth against ninth in the world rankings going into the game with the Pumas riding higher than their hosts.

Argentina arrived in Cardiff on the back of victories over Scotland, Australia, New Zealand and England this year.

Head coach Michael Cheika had initially named an unchanged 23-man squad, but captain Julian Montoya was later ruled out with a rib injury to be replaced by London Irish hooker Agustin Creevy and Pablo Matera taking over as skipper.

Pivac made three changes with three positional alterations, calling up wing Alex Cuthbert, prop Dillon Lewis and Lydiate.

Blind-side Lydiate packed down alongside Tipuric and Faletau in an experienced back-row containing 246 caps.

The Wales players also marked the death of Lydiate's father John last weekend by wearing black armbands.

The most intriguing selection call was a positional switch from wing to full-back for Gloucester's Louis Rees-Zammit, with Leigh Halfpenny and Liam Williams injured.

It was Rees-Zammit who launched the first attack of the game, linking up with George North and Faletau before the move broken down.

Next it was the turn of wing Rio Dyer to counter-attack as the young back three players had the crowd on its feet.

It was the more measured Argentina approach which helped the visitors take the lead through a Boffelli penalty.

Wales were continually penalised for offside in the opening quarter by New Zealand referee Ben O'Keeffe and captain Tipuric received a warning from the official as Boffelli doubled the lead.

Wales regained their composure and hammered away at Argentina's line as hooker Ken Owens was denied a try after spilling the ball over the line under pressure from Pumas prop Thomas Gallo.

The hosts spent time in the opposition 22, but initially failed to score points and also lost Lydiate to a wrist injury with Morgan coming on.

Wales again turned down a kickable penalty to go for a try from a driving line-out and the tactic worked as Faletau scored on his 32nd birthday.

It was a fitting reward for the platform laid by the straight and hard running by centres Nick Tompkins and North, aided by Faletau.

Gareth Anscombe converted to give Wales the lead and added a penalty as the home side led 10-6 at half-time.

Opportunity knocks

Rees-Zammit demonstrated his pace with an early second-half counter-attack before an opportunist try from scrum-half Williams extended the hosts' lead.

Williams charged down a kick from Argentina full-back Juan Cruz Mallia and cantered over for an unopposed score.

Argentina responded with a burst towards the Wales line, but home lock Adam Beard forced a penalty turnover on his own line and some typical Tipuric-inspired defence also repelled the Pumas.

Pivac again made the same centre change for the second successive week by bringing on Owen Watkin for the influential Tompkins.

This time it was even earlier after just 50 minutes before Rhys Priestland was brought on for Anscombe.

Both sides were struggling with the slippery conditions at the Principality Stadium under the closed roof.

That would not excuse lock Will Rowlands who was shown a yellow card for a cynical professional foul at a ruck after playing the ball out of an Argentine hand.

The Welsh resistance continued though as Priestland kicked a penalty with the home side not conceding any points while they were down to 14 men.

But the Pumas managed their opening try when numbers were equal after replacement prop Tetaz Chaparro was driven over, with Boffelli converting to bring the visitors back within seven points.

With Alun Wyn Jones not included in the 23-man squad, Wales brought on Ben Carter for Beard, but it proved unfortunate timing.

Rowlands was forced off with a wrist injury which meant replacement hooker Ryan Elias had to come on in the back row and Faletau moved to lock.

Wales coped with the late forward reshuffle to hold for a nervy, but deserved victory.

Wales: Rees-Zammit; Cuthbert, North, Tompkins, Dyer; Anscombe, T Williams; G Thomas, Owens, D Lewis, Beard, Rowlands, Lydiate, Tipuric (capt), Faletau.

Replacements: Elias, R Jones, S Wainwright, Carter, Morgan, Hardy, Priestland, Watkin.

Argentina: Mallia; M Carreras, Moroni, De la Fuente, Boffelli; S Carreras, Bertranou; Gallo, Creevy, Gomez Kodela, Alemanno, Lavanini, Gonzalez, Kremer, Matera (captain).

Replacements: Ruiz, Tetaz Chaparro, Bello, Paulos, Isa, Morales, Talbornoz, M Orlando.

Referee: Ben O'Keeffe (NZR).

Assistant Referees: Angus Gardner (RA), Andrea Piardi (FIR).

TMO: Marius van der Westhuizen (SARU).