Italy 28-27 Australia: Azzurri earn first win against Wallabies

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Italy's Ange Capuozzo of Italy scores a try against Australia
Autumn Nations Series: Italy v Australia
Italy (17) 28
Tries: Bruno, Capuozzo 2 Cons: Allan 2 Pens: Allan 2, Padovan
Australia (8) 27
Tries: Wright, McReight, Robertson, Neville Cons: Lolesio 2 Pen: Lolesio

Italy full-back Ange Capuozzo scored two tries to help his country claim a first win against Australia.

Winger Pierre Bruno also scored as Italy earned a famous 28-27 victory in Florence in the Autumn Nations Series.

Ben Donaldson had the chance to convert a late Australian score for the win, but put his effort wide of the posts.

Australia scored tries through winger Tom Wright, flanker Fraser McReight, prop Tom Robertson and lock Cadeyrn Neville.

Italy scored with three penalties but might have won by a greater margin had they not missed out on 14 points from kickable penalties and conversions.

Comments

Join the conversation

59 comments

  • Comment posted by LogicKennedy, today at 17:07

    Should have been way more comfortable if they could kick! Great performance.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 17:05

    But we all know, when it matters and if this is a World Cup game it's 50 - 10 to Australia, when we get to the 6 Nations they won't win a game

  • Comment posted by new account, today at 17:05

    I love how so many people state their nationality when commentating on rugby reports. You’re allowed to commend another team you know? Well done Italy. From a Welshman.. ah there I go..

  • Comment posted by joker, today at 16:55

    Excellent win, BUT…one swallow doesn’t make a summer, as the wise old saw has it. “Eh, eh, calm down!” 🥸

    • Reply posted by RobboTheKitten, today at 17:01

      RobboTheKitten replied:
      Yes, a bit like England’s win against Japan today.

  • Comment posted by bigmac39, today at 16:53

    The next 4 years should see a rise in Italian rugby. Excellent youth teams and potential for 3-4 players like odogwu and losowski to join the squad lynagh too.

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 17:07

      Mark replied:
      OK, I guarantee you now, this time in 4 years it will be the same old story, 5 defeats in the 6 Nations, Georgia should replace them, this is a freak result and you know it

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 16:48

    What do Australia and Wales have in common?

    Both beaten this year by Italy

    • Reply posted by Rob L, today at 16:55

      Rob L replied:
      And you can add Samoa to that list. Italy put 6 tries past them last week. The scoreline today flattered Australia as well.

  • Comment posted by Daivedover, today at 16:47

    Welshman here feeling a bit better this evening. Forza Italia.

    • Reply posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 16:51

      Sir Nick Albert Wright replied:
      Give it a couple more hours and you won't be.

  • Comment posted by PP007, today at 16:44

    Italy have been the laughing stock of the 6 nations not that they don't give their all and regardless it's nice to see them winning and not just competing. Well done Italy you beat a world class team.

  • Comment posted by twm, today at 16:44

    brilliant, from a welshman

  • Comment posted by Sanctimonius Progressive, today at 16:38

    International Rugby Union … you have to love the way it’s going …. Everyone beats everyone

  • Comment posted by Dabo88, today at 16:28

    Flipping heck (and that's putting it mildly)

  • Comment posted by Rather concerned, today at 16:20

    All good for Rugby. Australia beat Scotland by 1pt and lose to France and Italy by the same margin. Close margins make for excitement and good games. Australia for their part are playing all these games away from home in alien autumnal conditions.

  • Comment posted by Robert, today at 16:18

    Step forward all those demanding just 12 months ago that Italy are banished from the 6 nations. We would all like to hear from you now!!!

    • Reply posted by vern, today at 16:28

      vern replied:
      Not sure a win over a very weak Oz necessarily validates Italy's 6N status. However most favoured an option for a play off between bottom of 6N
      & top of Euro T2 tournament. If bottom 6N couldn't beat best of rest by what right are you suggesting they should retain a 6N place?

      Many former & current Italians favoured a playoff so their public got a true indication of their level.

  • Comment posted by horseman, today at 16:11

    This should be the main story on the BBC sport page. Huge result.

    • Reply posted by twm, today at 16:42

      twm replied:
      Definitely, takes the heat of us welsh after they beat us in the 6 nations, lol

  • Comment posted by Thistledo, today at 16:10

    Makes for an interesting 6 nations now with 4 teams challenging for the wooden spoon.

    • Reply posted by Robert, today at 16:22

      Robert replied:
      Sure that's only 4? With England a shoe in for the title😂😂

  • Comment posted by chackt, today at 16:07

    Cricket .. rugby, is there nothing that the aussies cannot do?

  • Comment posted by Court road, today at 16:06

    Well done Italy, earlier this year first win in Cardiff now a big Southern Hemisphere scalp. Good result for Rugby!

    • Reply posted by Dwayne, today at 17:04

      Dwayne replied:
      Lol. 'Big'. Aus unfortunately are the bottom of the ladder in SH rugby, and have been for some time.

      But still great for ITL. I enjoyed it a lot.

  • Comment posted by Mithras1001, today at 16:06

    How far have the Wallabies fallen? Hats off to Italy, but it is still sad to see a once great Rugby Union nation reduced to near second tier. I think its fairly clear to see now that Union is a dying sport in Australia whilst League and Aussie Rules continue to go from strength to strength.

    • Reply posted by maxc, today at 16:18

      maxc replied:
      Sad but true :(

  • Comment posted by Ivor Rorke, today at 16:02

    Absolutely delighted for the Azzurri. Congratulations from an England supporter. Starting to put some results together with a young side. Strengthening Northern Hemisphere rugby.

  • Comment posted by Its in the public interest yo, today at 16:01

    Credit to the Italians who thoroughly outclassed their average opposition.

