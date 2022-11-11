Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England have won two of the nine womens' Rugby World Cup staged, the 1994 and 2014 editions

England captain Sarah Hunter says that Rugby World Cup final defeat by New Zealand cannot diminish the impact of the Red Roses on their sport.

Hosts New Zealand upset the tournament favourites 34-31 in a nail-biting final in front of a raucous Eden Park.

"One result doesn't define the squad that we are, the people that we are," Hunter told ITV Sport.

"Hopefully back home we have inspired the next generation and given them something to be proud of."

The defeat, in which England were hampered by an 18th-minute red card for wing Lydia Thompson, ended a run of 30 successive victories for England.

That streak had made the Red Roses heavy pre-tournament favourites, but New Zealand, who lost heavily in both Tests against England last autumn, were inspired on home soil.

"Sport is cruel, sport doesn't end the way you want it to and unfortunately that was us tonight," added Hunter.

"Credit to New Zealand, they kept coming and found a way. They are deserved champions.

"We can be proud. We will look back and we didn't leave any stone unturned and that is what we wanted to do regardless of the result.

"We left everything on the pitch. It will take time, we are hurting, but we will stay together and get through that hurt together."

