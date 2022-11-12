Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Hallam Chapman scored on his debut having joined from London Irish earlier in the week

Jersey Reds ran in nine tries as they crushed Hartpury 55-24 in the Championship Cup for a ninth win from nine games in all competitions.

Brendan Owen, Eoghan Clarke, Will Brown, James Scott all scored tries to secure a bonus point as Jersey led 24-5 at half time.

Owen got a second before debutant Hallam Chapman got his first Reds try.

Ben Woollett, Ryan Hutler and James Hadfield also got on the scoreboard to seal an impressive win.

"The key things for me are that there was a contribution from the whole squad," Reds director of rugby Harvey Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"I think it was a balanced performance, both backs and forwards alike, the set piece was functioning which gave us the opportunity to get the scores out wide.

"Hartpury are a dangerous team and they came with that endeavour to play from anywhere on the field and give them credit, they scored some good tries.

"But the way our players stuck to task from minute one to minute 80 ultimately meant we got the rewards today."

Jersey travel to fellow unbeaten side Ealing next week in the Cup for a hotly-anticipated clash.