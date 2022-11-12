Alan Paver's side have won four of their seven league games this season

Cornish Pirates joint-head coach Alan Paver hopes his side's good Championship Cup form can be transferred into the league.

The Pirates came away from Caldy with a 26-7 victory to make it two bonus-point wins from two matches in the cup.

Arthur Relton scored two tries for the Pirates, who led 7-0 at half time, while Tommy Wyatt and Seb Nagle-Taylor also went over for the winners.

"We feel this is a launching pad for us going into the league," Paver said.

"Not only do we want to progress in the cup for obvious reasons, we want to give guys an opportunity to take stakes in the shirt and we want to make sure we've got momentum going into the league," he told BBC Radio Cornwall.

The Pirates are seventh in the Championship after four wins from seven games and are four points off the top six.

"We have not started the league campaign as we wanted," Paver added.

"We've had some pretty heavy defeats, we've had some defeats at home and that's not ideal for us.

"We've enjoyed over the last four or five years finishing in that top three or four slot, and for us to start quite sluggishly and way below what we see as our normal expectation has not been ideal.

"The cup has given us an opportunity to keep progressing and keep winning - winning's important and it gives guys an opportunity."