Wales players celebrated a third win in 10 games this year with victory over Argentina

Wales coach Wayne Pivac praised the character of his side after watching them stifle Argentina in a 20-13 win.

Pivac had asked for a more physical approach after Wales suffered a 55-23 eight try-hammering against New Zealand in the opening autumn international.

Tries from Taulupe Faletau and Tomos Williams and a determined defensive effort sealed victory against the Pumas.

"It was a very good response," said Pivac.

Faletau produced a player-of-the-match performance on his 32nd birthday, while captain Justin Tipuric was also outstanding in an industrious back row.

"The boys were challenged in terms of the physicality we felt we lacked last week," added Pivac.

"We needed a response. The pleasing part was we knocked them back for 80 minutes.

"Other than the try, we contained them very well, which is a credit to the work done in the week.

"It's not the perfect performance, but it's a step in the right direction. There's still some discipline things to tidy up, but you could not fault the effort."

Pivac believes Wales managed to restore some pride in the process.

"Very much so," said Pivac.

"Rugby players, anywhere in the world, my experience is when they're challenged around physicality, you normally get a response.

"These boys were very keen to get out there and put some of the wrongs of last week right.

"We can't fault that defensive effort. The boys kept coming forward over the 80 minutes and there's some big boys there that have caused the top teams in the world a lot of problems in the last 18 months in particular.

"So I was pleased with that effort. It tells you something around the character of the team because you judge a team's character by its defence normally.

"There were so many guys who put in big performances and worked very hard."

One of those was Cardiff scrum-half Williams who scored a crucial second-half try and has started to nail down the Wales number nine position.

"It's like any position - if a player is playing well enough, week in week out, he'll keep the jersey," added Pivac.

"If they're not then probably someone else gets an opportunity. It's been a bit of a mixed bag with injuries, but Tomos got the 80 minutes tonight because he's playing so well.

"We just felt he needed to stay out there, it's a good confidence booster for him. Everything we asked him to do during the week he's delivered on.

"I thought he marshalled the forwards well because the effort they put in, they would have been tiring at times and he led from the front with his actions and also his voice. I'm very pleased that he had such a good game."

Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit switched to wing from full-back in the absence of the injured Leigh Halfpenny and Liam Williams and Pivac was content with the experiment.

"It's his first Test match in the 15 jersey and I think he did exceptionally well," said Pivac.

"What Louis brings is express pace so if there's a bit of a dogleg, if you don't bring that chase line up, he can hurt you like he did at the start of the game.

"He's also got a big kicking game which you saw tonight. I thought first up, he made a pretty good fist of it.

"So it's pleasing for us because Liam and Leigh have dominated that jersey for a good part of 10-12 years probably.

"So to have Louis step up and play the way he did, it's great for us and gives us more depth."

Wales face Georgia next Saturday before finishing the campaign against Australia on 26 November with both opponents in Wales' World Cup group next year in France.

There are major injury doubts over flanker Dan Lydiate (arm) and lock Will Rowlands (shoulder) with Pivac also insisting there will not be many alterations.

"We're not going to make wholesale changes," added Pivac.

"We've got a game against Australia the following week and some boys have to go back to clubs and there are a few injuries.

"So we want to put out a side that can go again against Australia. We will see how we scrub up on Monday."