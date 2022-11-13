Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England head coach Simon Middleton does not think he will "ever get over" losing a second successive Rugby World Cup final to New Zealand.

The Black Ferns overturned the Red Roses' lead with a late try to inflict another agonising defeat on Saturday.

Middleton led England at the 2017 World Cup, where they were beaten by New Zealand in the final for a fourth time.

"I don't think you ever get over it, but you live with it don't you?" a deflated Middleton said on Sunday.

"There are worse things that go on in life."

Middleton had helped England to a record 30-Test winning streak going into the final and they have been top of the world rankings for two years.

"I'm immensely proud of the team and what we've achieved," he added.

"But when you put yourself in high performance it's to win, there's always an ultimate goal and we pulled up a little bit short.

"We didn't get what we came here for and that will be my lasting memory."

'Red cards must take intent into account'

England managed to lead for most of the final despite playing with 14 players from the 18th minute after wing Lydia Thompson was sent off for a high tackle on Portia Woodman.

Woodman left the field for a head injury assessment and never returned, with New Zealand director of rugby Wayne Smith saying after: "I don't know if she'd remember much of the game."

England lock Zoe Aldcroft also left because of a head injury and wing Abby Dow went off for an assessment which she passed and allowed her to return to the pitch.

There have been questions over the consistency of cards at this World Cup and Kennedy Simon's tackle that sent Dow from the field received a yellow when it did not look dramatically different from Thompson's offence.

With the impact of concussions in rugby a key issue in the game, Middleton said "player welfare should be top of the agenda" but questioned laws around what constitutes a red card offence.

"Lydia Thompson is one of the most beautiful, caring people you will ever meet in your life," he said.

"If they don't take intent into account in situations, then you'll never reflect accurately what's going on.

"There has to be a penalty for a high tackle or head clash or things that endanger players. But I just think you have to take intent into consideration. Maybe that's the bit that's missing as part of our protocols and consistency."

Asked about World Rugby law trials of 20-minute red cards, rather than sending a player off for the rest of the game, Middleton said: "I think that's a great solution."

Middleton took over as England head coach in 2016 and is contracted until June 2023.

He will not be drawn on his future with the side, saying he has "no idea" when he will discuss it with Rugby Football Union bosses.

"I work for a great group of people and I know they'll support me in whatever decision we think is right," he added.