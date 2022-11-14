Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Robbie Henshaw was forced off in the early stages of Saturday's win over Fiji

Robbie Henshaw will miss Ireland's final Autumn Nations Series match with Australia on Saturday with a hamstring injury.

The Leinster centre, 29, was forced off in the early stages of Saturday's victory over Fiji.

The hamstring issue also saw Henshaw withdraw from the starting team for Ireland's win over South Africa.

Fly-half Joey Carbery is also ruled out of the Australia game and will follow return to play protocols at Munster.

Carbery was forced off against Fiji after a high tackle by back row Albert Tuisue in the second half and was replaced by 22-year-old debutant Jack Crowley.

The players who picked up knocks against South Africa on 6 November - Johnny Sexton, James Ryan, Andrew Porter, Josh van der Flier and Hugo Keenan - will be monitored across the early part of the week and re-integrated into training according to their individual management plans.

Jimmy O'Brien will complete the HIA process today and is expected to be available to train tomorrow and second row Joe McCarthy returns to the squad having completed his return to play protocols.

Bundee Aki, who has trained with the squad for the past few weeks, is available for selection having completed his suspension and the coaching intervention programme after his red card for Connacht in September.

World number one Ireland are looking to complete an unbeaten Autumn Nations Series after beating world champions South Africa and Saturday's win over Fiji.