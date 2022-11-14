Connacht director of rugby Andy Friend will depart the Irish province when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The Australian joined Connacht in 2018 and guided the club to the knockout stages of the European Champions Cup for the first time last season.

Connacht are 12th in the United Rugby Championship after seven matches.

"I am very proud of what we've been able to achieve both on and off the field," said Friend.

Friend added it was "not an easy decision to make" but it was "always on the cards" when he signed a two-year contract extension in 2021.

"My wife Kerri and I have made the decision that our time at Connacht Rugby will finish at the end of this season," said the 53-year-old.

"We have both genuinely loved everything about our time here in the west of Ireland. From the minute we arrived we were welcomed with open arms and made to feel very much a part of the community and the rich history of the club."

Friend spent four seasons as head coach before moving to director of rugby for the 2022-23 season. His tenure included a historic win over Ulster in Belfast in 2018, the first for the club in 58 years, with Connacht going on to reach the PRO14 play-offs and securing Heineken Champions Cup qualification.

CEO Willie Ruane said Friend would be "sorely missed" when he departs the Sportsground at the end of the season.

"We've been fully aware from when Andy signed his last contract extension with us, that this would be his last, and that he would be moving on at the end of this season," said Ruane.

"We are very thankful for all he has done for the province in the past five seasons, both on and off the field."