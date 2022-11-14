Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Bath prop Will Stuart has 23 England caps

Bath prop Will Stuart and Newcastle wing Adam Radwan have been recalled to England's training squad for Saturday's match against New Zealand.

Stuart, 26, has recovered from a knee injury picked up in October while Radwan, 24, has been given a chance to add to his two England caps.

Owen Farrell could win his 100th cap against the All Blacks at Twickenham.

But England will be missing fly-half Max Malins, who was injured on Sunday playing for Saracens.

Eddie Jones' side warmed up for their first meeting against New Zealand since 2019 with a 52-13 win over Japan last Saturday.

Jones, who enjoyed one of his biggest wins as England coach in the World Cup semi-final victory over the All Blacks three years ago, has said they are once more "there for the taking".

England's 36-man training squad

Forwards

Alex Coles (Northampton Saints), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks), Maro Itoje (Saracens), David Ribbans (Northampton Saints), Sean Robinson (Newcastle Falcons), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears), Jack Singleton (Gloucester Rugby), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Hugh Tizard (Saracens), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Jack Willis (unattached).

Backs

Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), Owen Farrell (Saracens), Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Will Joseph (London Irish), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints), Cadan Murley (Harlequins), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers), Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers), Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).