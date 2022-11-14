Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Georgia Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Wales have suffered a double blow before the Tests against Georgia and Australia, with flanker Dan Lydiate and lock Will Rowlands ruled out by injury.

Ospreys' Lydiate damaged an arm and Dragons' Rowlands hurt a shoulder in last weekend's win against Argentina.

Wales have called up two locks, Exeter 19-year-old Dafydd Jenkins and Rhys Davies, 24, of Ospreys as replacements.

However, head coach Wayne Pivac has not called up a direct back-row replacement for Lydiate.

Wales face Georgia in Cardiff on Saturday, having bounced back from defeat by New Zealand to beat the Pumas.

They will then host Australia on 26 November - a game scheduled outside the agreed global Test period, which means England-based players will not be available.

That gives Jenkins one chance to earn a debut cap, against Georgia, before returning to Exeter with club-mate Christ Tshiunza.

With Lydiate ruled out, Jac Morgan, his impressive first-half replacement against Argentina, will be in contention to start against Georgia.

Tshiunza will also be in that mix while Leicester open-side Tommy Reffell was absent last weekend after suffering a rib injury against the All Blacks.

Wing Louis Rees-Zammit was happy to fill in at full-back against the Pumas with Leigh Halfpenny sidelined by a hamstring problem and Liam Williams earlier out of the series.