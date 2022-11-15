Close menu

Wales v Georgia: Scarlets' Josh Macleod to make debut at number eight

Welsh Rugby

Josh Macleod attacks for Scarlets
Injuries have twice robbed Josh Macleod of a Wales debut
Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Georgia
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT
Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Scarlets back row Josh Macleod will make his Wales debut against Georgia in the unfamiliar role of number eight.

Coach Wayne Pivac has made six changes from the side that beat Argentina for the penultimate autumn Test - but there is still no room for Alun Wyn Jones.

Macleod, Ben Carter and Jac Morgan start in the forwards, while Josh Adams, Owen Watkin and Rhys Priestland are named in the backs.

Uncapped duo Dafydd Jenkins and Dane Blacker are among the replacements.

Exeter lock Jenkins, 19, was only called into the squad this week along with Ospreys second row Rhys Davies to cover for the injured Will Rowlands and Dan Lydiate.

Macleod's patience rewarded

Macleod, 26, has waited a long time to be capped. He was selected in the 2020 autumn Test squad but suffered a hamstring injury a day before the players linked up.

He was named in the side to play in the Six Nations in Scotland in February 2021, but an hour later he ruptured his Achilles tendon in a training session - an injury that ruled him out for 11 months.

Macleod replaces Taulupe Faletau, who is named as a replacement, while Morgan comes in for Lydiate.

Macleod's last start at number eight was for Scarlets against Leinster in January 2019.

Specialist number eights like Ross Moriarty, Aaron Wainwright and James Ratti are not involved in the squad.

"Josh is a player that's been really unfortunate in the past," said Pivac.

"We've wanted to use him on a couple of occasions, so this is very much third time lucky for him.

"He covers the back row. We know a lot about him, I've coached him at the Scarlets.

"He brings a lot of energy, he's very strong over the ball and in tandem with Jac Morgan hopefully that will be a strong part of our game on the weekend.

"We're looking forward to seeing him go at this level and seeing the physicality that he will bring."

On Jenkins' selection as a replacement, Pivac added: "Dafydd is a young player that we've had an eye on for quite some time now.

"He's done well with Wales Under-20s and is doing very well at Exeter Chiefs. Talking to Rob Baxter, he's very happy with what Daf is doing.

"Daf captained that side last week so his leadership is valued and already in camp for a very short time he's picked everything up very quickly.

"We're excited to see him go. There's not many players like him in Wales and he's definitely a player for the future and one we think this is the opportunity to have a look at him."

With Louis Rees-Zammit staying at full-back, wing Adams, who replaces Rio Dyer, will start his first game in almost a month after suffering a hand injury while playing for Cardiff.

Fly-half Priestland is named instead of Gareth Anscombe, while centre Watkin starts alongside George North with Nick Tompkins dropping out.

Leigh Halfpenny returns as a replacement after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Wales face Georgia in Cardiff on Saturday, having bounced back from defeat by New Zealand to beat the Pumas.

"Georgia are a side that will be not too dissimilar to Argentina in terms of the forward play, they're very strong up front," added Pivac.

"Traditionally they've been good in the set piece, good driving line-out and very physical.

"We need to back up the performance against Argentina, be a lot more clinical with the ball.

"We've challenged the boys again and I think a response will be what we're looking for on the weekend.

"For us it's about starting well - the last two matches we've gifted the opposition points early - so discipline early on is going to be important."

Wales host Australia on 26 November, which is outside the agreed global Test period and means England-based players will not be available.

Wales team to face Georgia: Rees-Zammit; Cuthbert, North, Watkin, Adams; Priestland, T Williams; G Thomas, Owens, D Lewis, Carter, Beard, J Morgan, Tipuric (capt), J Macleod.

Replacements: B Roberts, R Jones, S Wainwright, D Jenkins, Faletau, Blacker, Costelow, Halfpenny.

31 comments

  • Comment posted by Holamigos, today at 11:47

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Dean, today at 11:45

    35 year old outside half, with all the speed of a sick slug and a history of poor kicking under pressure.

  • Comment posted by Esyllwg, today at 11:44

    Pivac Selection Tombola continues apace. Josh Macleod's selection beginning to feel like a blood oath. Bring on December 2023.

    • Reply posted by U20308468, today at 11:47

      U20308468 replied:
      Really? Against Georgia? Give over 🙄

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 11:43

    Rees-Zammit and Kvezaladze hattricks, they're the best two players for both teams by a country mile

  • Comment posted by billywhizz14, today at 11:42

    These are the games we need to blood new players. Give them a chance, try things out. What does Pivac have to learn about Tipuric, North and Owens? D Jenkins and Tshiunza need to be starting. Pivac has 1 lucky win now and again and it just covers over the fact Wales have gone backwards faster than any other rugby nation since the last world cup.

  • Comment posted by beshocked, today at 11:40

    Strange that Wales have 4 wingers in the backline. Pivac really wants to emulate Jones' let's play everyone out of position strategy.... plus let's stick with favourites....

    Both Pivac and Jones will be out after the next RWC I expect. Both countries should be looking for a replacement now.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 11:43

      SD replied:
      England are thankfully. I was always a supporter of Jones in early days but this last 12 months I've lost all faith.
      From what I read and hear, the same applies to a lot of Welsh fans with Pivac.
      Can also add in Townsend with Scotland for that matter.

  • Comment posted by PWL, today at 11:37

    I was right! They're here already. Still, it's the highlight of their lives! Bless! Be careful, we know what happens to big bad dogs!

  • Comment posted by distancingfordummies, today at 11:36

    Priestland? Really? RWC is a year away and at the moment it looks like Biggar, Anscombe and Priestland are our go to's.
    If ever a game there was to give a youngster a crack it is this one. There would be plenty of experience around Costelow and it beggars belief that we seem to be gravitating towards the oldest squad in RWC history.
    What exactly has Pivac 'developed' in his time here.

  • Comment posted by bonzodoodog, today at 11:33

    Really Glad too see Georgia playing a test match real shame the other nations always go for the usual test teams to play against
    And yes I know it’s about money

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 11:32

    Wales should get comfortable win but surprised Moriarty not included, is Pivac doing a Jones and not picking right players? His aggression and carrying exactly what would be needed against Georgia who will be tough in the forwards.

    • Reply posted by The Academy, today at 11:36

      The Academy replied:
      More surprised there is no Tshiunza at all. Is he injured?

  • Comment posted by nel, today at 11:31

    changes are weird and incoherent.
    old players starting, old players on the bench.
    if we want to keep wining pick your best players.
    if we are experimenting pick youngsters.
    i have grave concerns Pivac hasn't got long in the job

  • Comment posted by Eman Yalpisd, today at 11:26

    Highlights still further the ridiculous decision to only select one no.8 in the squad and on particular leave out Moriarty who is injury free and always brings his A game for Wales.

    Jac Morgan was excellent against Argentina and punches well above his weight but to look at him as being the main carrier at test level is just crazy.

    Pivac never learns!

  • Comment posted by Bigbaddog, today at 11:24

    I'm surprised Pivac didn't choose utility player LRZ at 8

    • Reply posted by Londonwelshmongrel, today at 11:33

      Londonwelshmongrel replied:
      Presumably with Samson Lee at 15?

  • Comment posted by SEVAN7, today at 11:24

    To look on the positives; it's great to see Adams back, a handy back row combination for a mobile future gameplan, and some consistency in front row selection.

    However, selection seems confused:
    1) why not Tompkins who is in great form?
    2) Cuthbert has done NOTHING to get selected over others.
    3) Why Priestland? shown-up vs Ozzies at this lvl.

    Pivac seems to totally change tactic every week.

  • Comment posted by PWL, today at 11:23

    Disappointed that Hawkins not selected, but hey ho! No Tshuinza? Like to see Blacker and Costelow have some game time.

    Get your comments in before the trolls usurp this Welsh hys as usual with their fatuous, predictable remarks. Sad!

  • Comment posted by blues1959, today at 11:22

    Think we should be ok, good to see Adam's back, but think I may of kept Dyer in probably instead of Cuthbert for the extra pace on wings! Not sure of players out of position in pack!

    • Reply posted by distancingfordummies, today at 11:41

      distancingfordummies replied:
      Dyer showed up well v Argentina. Playing Cuthbert again adds nothing and we learn nothing. Pivac at it again.

  • Comment posted by Ellwood Davies, today at 11:20

    Mmm, not a bad selection. Some good choices. BUT …..
    1. Why not Hardy instead of Tomos?
    2. Owens again?
    3. Hawkins vice Halfpenny would have been much better, for the future.
    4. Tshiunza on the bench vice Faletau, again with an eye to the future.

  • Comment posted by Brian the Bold, today at 11:19

    How can a Macleod be Welsh?!

    • Reply posted by Tedders, today at 11:41

      Tedders replied:
      Brought up in Dinas, Pembrokeshire and Crymych rfc. Ok?

  • Comment posted by Tony Di Wonderful, today at 11:19

    Hopefully this signals the end for AWJ now.
    He's had a brilliant career but he's clearly holding back the progress of younger players .

    • Reply posted by DeSkunke, today at 11:27

      DeSkunke replied:
      Clearly holding back the progress of whom? We are very poorly serviced at lock, and hopefully AWJ will keep going at least until there are players overtaking him, and in the meantime passing on his immense experience to those players.

  • Comment posted by Itsnotpersonal, today at 11:15

    winner

