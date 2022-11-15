Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Mack Hansen crossed for one of Ireland's five tries in Saturday's 35-17 win over Fiji

Autumn Nations Series: Ireland v Australia Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds; live text commentary and match report on the BBC Sport website

Australia forwards coach Dan McKellar says his former Brumbies colleague Mack Hansen is one that got away from the Wallabies as the teams prepare to meet at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Ireland wing Hansen is set to face the country of his birth in Dublin, chasing a third try in as many games.

McKellar handed 24-year-old Hansen his Brumbies debut in 2019.

"You're happy for the individual but disappointed he is wearing green this weekend and not gold," said McKellar.

"He has always been that player who had the potential to kick on."

Ireland are looking to end their autumn series with a record-equalling 12th home victory, having already seen off world champions South Africa and Fiji.

McKellar started Hansen in all eight Super Rugby AU regular season matches last year but didn't stand in his way when he opted to swap his native Canberra for Galway.

'I knew he would love Ireland'

"He's a good mate, a good man, a really lovable sort of character," said McKellar, who ended his five-year stint as Brumbies boss in May to become forwards coach of Australia.

"I remember the first time he came in to see me and said he was going to Connacht. Having spent time in Ireland myself, I knew he would love Ireland and that the Irish would love him."

"He has come over here and importantly, he has earned their respect through his performances. He has really kicked on.

"He is a different type of player to probably what the Irish are used to. The first time I saw Mack he was a 17-year-old out of school and you could just tell he was a natural footballer. That's what he provides the Irish team.

Dan McKellar ended his five-year stint as Brumbies head coach in May

"He is a winger but he gets in at first receiver, he distributes and will often throw a pass that creates a line break or is a try assist. And he will score them as well.

"I was sad to see him go. He left Canberra and the Brumbies because he is a Canberra boy and lived there all his life.

"He wanted a new life experience. If you asked Mack if he was going to play for Ireland six to 12 months into that experience, he probably would have laughed. He has earned that right and is in a good place."

Hansen scored tries in both of Ireland's wins against South Africa and Fiji this month, taking his tally to three in eight appearances.

The 24-year-old has been nominated for World Rugby's breakthrough player of the year along with Ireland team-mate Dan Sheehan.

Bealham urged to 'jump at Connacht chance'

Connacht prop Finlay Bealham has been a regular understudy to regular starter Tadhg Furlong

McKellar also worked with Ireland prop Finlay Bealham in 2011 during their time at Tuggeranong Vikings and he encouraged the prop to accept an academy contract with Connacht.

Bealham's career remains on an upward curve and he has cemented himself as Ireland's back-up tighthead to Tadhg Furlong.

"The first year I coached Tuggeranong, I was there probably about a month, and there was a young tighthead prop there who played a bit of second row," said McKellar.

"He came into my office and said, 'I've got the chance to go to the academy at Connacht'. I said, 'mate, jump at it'.

"Again, what a progression for him. He's really developed into a good international tighthead prop and forged out a pretty impressive career over here.

"Two Canberra boys who I know well, I'm pleased for them."