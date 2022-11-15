Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ross Byrne was last capped by Ireland in the 2021 Six Nations win over England

Autumn Nations Series: Ireland v Australia Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds; live text commentary and match report on the BBC Sport website

Leinster fly-half Ross Byrne has been called into the Ireland squad for Saturday's game against Australia amid doubts over Johnny Sexton's fitness.

Byrne linked up with the squad on Monday night to boost head coach Andy Farrell's options at 10.

Sexton is struggling with the dead leg he suffered against South Africa while Joey Carbery has been ruled out of the Wallabies game with a head injury.

Byrne won the last of his 14 caps as a replacement against England in 2021.

His Leinster team-mate Ciaran Frawley had jumped ahead of him in the Ireland pecking order but he will be sidelined for a number of months after having knee surgery on Tuesday.

Munster fly-half Jack Crowley came off the bench for his Ireland debut against Fiji and could again feature against Australia as Farrell's side bid to end their year with a record-equalling 12th successive home win.

Robbie Henshaw has been ruled out with a hamstring injury while James Ryan, Andrew Porter, Josh van der Flier and Hugo Keenan are all carrying knocks.

Ireland began their autumn international series with a 19-16 win over World Cup winners South Africa in Dublin, followed by a 35-17 victory against Fiji at the Aviva Stadium.