Worcester Warriors women's side will now be part of the Allianz Premier 15s when the new campaign kicks off this weekend

Worcester Warriors women's side have been given sufficient funding to kick off the new Allianz Premier 15s campaign after being given permission by the Rugby Football Union to play on.

They were banned from playing when WRFC Trading Ltd was wound up in the High Court in London on 5 October.'

Warriors remain in administration, with a view to a proposed sale of the club.

But Worcestershire business Cube International has now provided funding for the women to start the season.

The local Kempsey-based sports management and promotion business has agreed an interim acquisition of the assets and entitlements on the women's side of the Warriors operation.

Warriors Women can now begin the delayed season on Sunday with a trip The Stoop to play Harlequins.

Following the RFU's reinstatement of the club's licence to compete and their return to action in the Allianz Cup, women's director of rugby Jo Yapp and operations director Josh Payne have confirmed they now have the necessary financial backing until Christmas.

By that time, it is hoped that a deal will be done for the entire club - men's, women's and academy - to be taken over by Atlas Worcester Warriors RFC, the preferred bidders chosen by administrators Begbies Traynor.

Warriors' women's side are scheduled to play their first home game in the Premier 15s against Sale on Sunday 27 November (13:00 GMT).

This will be the first competitive league fixture at Sixways since Warriors' men's team hammered Newcastle on 26 September, two days before the troubled club went into administration.

This weekend's Allianz Premier 15s fixtures

Saturday 19 November

Sale Sharks v DMP Sharks (14:00 GMT)

Bristol Bears v Wasps (15:00 GMT)

Exeter Chiefs v Gloucester-Hartpury (15:00 GMT)

Sunday 20 November

Harlequins v University of Worcester Warriors (14:30 GMT)

Saracens v Loughborough Lightning (14:30 GMT)