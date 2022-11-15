Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Jasmine Joyce represented Great Britain at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics

Two weeks after returning home from the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, Wales wing Jasmine Joyce is back on the sevens scene.

GB Rugby Sevens posted a video of the 27-year-old speedster in training as they prepare for the next round of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

The December calendar will see tournaments in Dubai and in Cape Town.

Joyce has been a standout player for GB, and starred in the final when they won the 2021 Canada Sevens.

Her talent also shone at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, held in 2021, with Joyce scoring sevens tries as the team finished fourth.

Joyce turned fully-professional with Wales' 15-a-side team at the start of 2022, and helped Wales to a quarter-final finish at the recent Rugby World Cup.