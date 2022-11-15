Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Autumn Internationals: England v New Zealand Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday 19 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds

Tom Curry would make an "outstanding" rugby league player if he ever switched codes, says outgoing England defence coach Anthony Seibold.

Back row Curry, 24, has won 43 England caps since his debut in 2017.

"I think he is one of the world's best rugby players of either code, full stop," said Seibold, who will take up a head coach role with Australian league side Manly Sea Eagles after the autumn.

"I've great admiration for his toughness, work ethic and skill level."

Seibold added: "Someone like him would be an outstanding rugby league player."

England are preparing to take on New Zealand on Saturday in their third autumn international of the year.

Head coach Eddie Jones has been bullish before the teams' first meeting since England's World Cup semi-final win in 2019, saying the All Blacks are "there for the taking" after a patchy year by their high standards.

However, Seibold says that the appointment of former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt in August to oversee attack has sharpened up the three-time world champions.

"There has been some noticeable changes," said Seibold

"They have great skill level and speed in the backline and they try to shorten up the defensive line so they can attack on the edge, whether it is an aerial attack or through the hands.

"Certainly it looks like the team is a lot more structured with Joe Schmidt's influence on their attack.

"He did a super job with Ireland over a number of years and you can see some improvement since he has been in role there."

Seibold (above) will be replaced by another Australian - Brett Hodgson - in the England set-up

Seibold said that his decision to leave England, rather than see out next year's World Cup as he initially intended, had been tough.

"I had to make a decision whether to go home now to a three-year deal with the NRL club in Manly or stay for 12 months and potentially be looking for work after that point," he said.

"Ultimately I made my decision around that opportunity and family, but it was a really, really difficult decision."