Joe Cokanasiga was a late call-up to the England team to face Japan last Saturday

Autumn Nations Series: England v New Zealand Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday 19 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app, with updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds

Wing Joe Cokanasiga has been ruled out of England's autumn Test against New Zealand at Twickenham on Saturday because of an ankle problem.

Cokanasiga was a late call-up for the injured Jack Nowell in the 52-13 victory over Japan last Saturday.

Nowell was unable to recover from an abdominal issue but is named in the 25-man squad and is expected to be fit to face the All Blacks.

Tommy Freeman will also provide additional cover on the wing.

Owen Farrell is in line to win his 100th international cap in England's third game of their autumn campaign.

Head coach Eddie Jones is expected to name his starting line-up on Thursday.

Jones, who enjoyed one of his biggest wins as England coach in the World Cup semi-final victory over the All Blacks three years ago, has said they are once more "there for the taking".

The BBC Sport website will have live text commentary on Saturday's game, which kicks off at 17:30 GMT.

England 25-man squad

Forwards: Alex Coles (Northampton Saints), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Jamie George (Saracens), Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks), Maro Itoje (Saracens), David Ribbans (Northampton Saints), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Jack Willis (unattached).

Backs: Owen Farrell (Saracens), Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers), Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)