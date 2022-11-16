Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Emeka Ilione is yet to make a Premiership appearance for Leicester Tigers

Leicester flanker Emeka Ilione says the effort he is putting in to break into the Tigers' senior side is also helping his medical studies.

Ilione, 20, has started three games in the Premiership Rugby Cup this season.

The England Under-20 international admits working with the Premiership champions, while contemplating a future in epidemiology or cardiology, has its challenges.

"Balancing it has been pretty good fun," he told BBC Radio Leicester.

"It's something I'm passionate about. I'm really enjoying the course.

"For me, it's about getting as organised as I can as early as possible. It's certainly been do-able."

Leicester's next Premiership Cup assignment is at Saracens on Saturday, 19 November.

'Unbelievably talented'

The Mansfield-born back-row, who is studying at the University of Nottingham, says he borrows heavily from what he has learned on the rugby field as he grapples with the demands of his degree.

"The rugby has definitely helped with the medical side in terms of resilience and being in team environments, and being able to work as a team," he said.

"There have been a few setbacks with injuries and whatnot, and being able to bounce back has helped quite a bit.

"Across the year when things haven't gone to plan, I've been able to go 'that's a setback, but I'll go again and focus on making sure I do better next time'."

Ilione, who has captained England Under-20s, is relishing his experience as an emerging player at Tigers, sharing a pitch and getting advice from back-row stars including captain Hanro Liebenberg.

"The group here is unbelievably talented," he said.

"Crackers [Olly Cracknell], George Martin and Hanro are all good lads and offer loads of advice and help me pick things up."

Matt Everard's arrival as a senior academy coach has also provided a recent boost.

"He has been working closely with us young forwards and has been really good for me," Ilione added.

"I've sort of had that one-to-one coaching during sessions and he's picking me up on things."