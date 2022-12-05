Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ospreys chief executive Nick Garcia is set to leave the region.

Garcia has been in the role since March 2021 after being appointed by the region's owners, Y11 Sports & Media.

The Y11 group takeover of Ospreys in May 2020 was the first significant example of a majority shareholder private ownership of a Welsh regional outfit.

Since the inception of regional rugby in 2003, Ospreys have won four league titles, with the last success in 2012.