Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Finn Russell (left) and Jack Dempsey have been named in the Scotland team to face Argentina

Autumn Nations Series: Scotland v Argentina Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage : Live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Finn Russell has been named in the Scotland side to face Argentina in the autumn Test at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The Racing 92 fly-half's partner Emma is close to giving birth and the 30-year-old's involvement was in doubt.

Jack Dempsey replaces Hamish Watson, out with concussion, and will make his first start in one of two changes from the side that lost to New Zealand.

Lock Jonny Gray fills in for brother Richie after he was banned for dangerous play against the All Blacks.

Dempsey will pack down at the base of the scrum, meaning usual number eight Matt Fagerson moves to blindside flanker and captain Jamie Ritchie across to the openside.

The former Australia back row, 28, has come off the bench in all of the Autumn Nations Series matches so far.

Russell was omitted from the original autumn Test squad but was drafted in after an injury to Adam Hastings and again starts instead of Blair Kinghorn and Ross Thompson.

His partner is due to give birth this week in Paris but coach Gregor Townsend has named him in the side to take on the Pumas in Scotland's final game of the year.

Townsend, who had previously voiced concerns about Russell's "form and consistency", has praised his attitude following his recall.

Prop Murphy Walker is in line for his second cap from the bench, having made his debut in the win two weeks ago against Fiji.

Jamie Bhatti and hooker George Turner provide the rest of the front row cover with Ewan Ashman and WP Nel left out and Rory Sutherland ruled out with a knee injury.

Glen Young, who made his Scotland debut against the Pumas in July, comes onto the bench in place of Jonny Gray while back row Andy Christie is also named among the replacements.

Bath centre Cameron Redpath has replaced Mark Bennett as the outside back replacement.

Scotland have lost narrowly to Australia and New Zealand and beaten Fiji in their previous autumn Tests - and Townsend is expecting the Pumas to be another exacting challenge.

"There was so much to be positive about against New Zealand - but we didn't hold on for the 10 minutes that would have given us the result that we deserved.

"It's a lesson for us that against the best teams you have to play at a high level for 80 minutes.

"Argentina are a very good team. They have some excellent individuals and since we played them they have really played as a team, beating England and Australia, and this will be a big challenge.

"We selected an experienced group last weekend and the majority if not all delivered.

"Jack Dempsey is getting used to new team-mates and the way we play. He has added a lot of energy off the bench and he has combined very well with Jamie and Matt in set-piece and defence."

Argentina beat Scotland in a three-Test series in the summer, claiming a 2-1 victory in Santiago Del Estero with a dramatic last-minute try.

Argentina coach Michael Cheika, who guided the Pumas to a shock win against England two weeks ago, is expecting a difficult game because he says "Scotland are always a tough test, especially at Murrayfield".

The Australian does not believe the Pumas' summer Test series victory has any bearing on Saturday's game given the teams' personnel has changed since then.

The former Leinster and Australia coach also does not sense any fatigue among his team despite their hectic recent schedule.

Cheika's own schedule has been busy given he has coached the Lebanon rugby league team in the World Cup while also leading Argentina in their autumn Tests.

"I've totally loved it. An experience I never thought I could have. It was about doing both well, not just doing both. There's a load of new Lebanese Argentina fans," said Cheika, who played briefly with Townsend in Australia and says Scotland are a team built in their coach's image.

Scotland team to face Argentina

Hogg; Graham, Harris, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell, Price; Schoeman, Brown, Z Fagerson, Gray, Gilchrist, M Fagerson, Ritchie (capt), Dempsey.

Replacements: Turner, Bhatti, Walker, Young, Christie, White, Kinghorn, Redpath