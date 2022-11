Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

John Ryan's coaching career included club sides Newport and Cardiff before he took the Wales reins

Former Wales coach John Ryan has died at the age of 83.

Ryan was Wales head coach between 1988 and 1990 and won two games out of nine before resigning after a 34-6 Five Nations defeat at England at Twickenham.

At the time of his appointment, Ryan was the first man to take the job despite never having played for Wales.

It followed his success in coaching both Newport and Cardiff to Schweppes Cup victories.