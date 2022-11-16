Close menu

England v New Zealand: Jack van Poortvliet to start against All Blacks

Last updated on

Jack van Poortvliet
Van Poortvliet made his England debut during last summer's series win over Australia
Autumn Internationals: England v New Zealand
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday 19 November Kick-off :17:30 GMT
Twenty-one year-old scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet starts ahead of Leicester team-mate Ben Youngs in the England team to face New Zealand on Saturday.

Elsewhere Exeter's Sam Simmonds starts at blindside flanker with Maro Itoje returning to the second row.

Manu Tuilagi is named at outside centre with captain Owen Farrell winning his 100th England cap inside him.

Billy Vunipola starts at eight with Jack Willis providing back-row cover on the bench.

England are facing New Zealand for the first time since they prevailed in the Rugby World Cup semi-final in the Japanese city of Yokohama three years ago.

"This fixture doesn't come around too often and these are the games that players remember in their careers," said head coach Eddie Jones.

"New Zealand have had the upper hand over the years, but it's been more balanced in recent times and the players have a chance to play their part in history.

"We've had a great week preparing for the game and the team is ready to go at them."

Van Poortvliet, who will be making only his third international start, has had an impressive autumn campaign so far.

He scored a try within seconds of coming off the bench in the defeat by Argentina before helping Jones' side to a 52-13 win over Japan in a more fluent performance the following weekend.

More to follow.

England: Steward; Nowell, Tuilagi, Farrell (capt), May; Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Itoje, Hill, Simmonds, Curry, Vunipola.

Replacements: George, M Vunipola, Stuart, Ribbans, Willis, Youngs, Porter, Slade

  • Comment posted by jonjonnyjon, today at 11:40

    Makes sense starting with JVP and Maro is back in the engine room. Smith/Farrell doesn’t scare anyone either in attack or defence - one or the other at 10 and Manu off the shoulder would at least put pause into the AB defenders. Nowell looked really slow last time out, given the 10/12 probably need more pace for predictable kick chase game especially with Billy at the breakdown.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 11:39

    Can see logic of Simmonds on flank, Billy at 8 to carry and Simmonds quicker to breakdown with Curry. Hopefully Willis gets more than 5 minutes this time.

  • Comment posted by Cornish Granite, today at 11:39

    Well at least JVP is starting. Let's hope he finishes as well!
    Was hoping for a Farrell, Manu, Slade at 10,12 and 13.
    Didn't want BV at 8 but there we are.
    Not the quickest back line but here's hoping for a win.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 11:38

    JvP starts at least and Itoje back in 2nd row.
    Still not convinced on Smith Farrell 10 12 but that's way it seems to be staying.
    Nowell not quick enough but oh well.
    Better bench with Stuart.

  • Comment posted by teignrugby93, today at 11:37

    Plodder Billy at 8. wow

  • Comment posted by RugbySasuage , today at 11:37

    Strong looking Eng team. Let’s hope they have a plan A & B in place to combat the ABs

