Lenaig Corson only began playing rugby aged 20 having previously been a heptathlete

Harlequins have signed Wasps' France back-row Lenaig Corson ahead of the new Premier 15s season.

The 33-year-old has played 30 times for her country after making her debut in 2012, and played at the 2017 World Cup.

"It's time to live a new chapter with one of the best teams in the Premier 15s," Corson told the club website. external-link

"I am very excited for this new challenge and I am delighted to have the opportunity to play for another historic English club."

Corson joined Wasps earlier this year from Stade Francais and played alongside some of her new team-mates for the Barbarians against South Africa last year.

"She is an established international with pedigree proven over years of playing at the elite level of the game," Quins head coach Amy Turner said.

"She will add great depth and quality to our back row, and will bring as much value off the pitch as she will on it as she contributes to the squad culture."