Rhys Priestland has played 54 internationals for Wales

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Georgia Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Wales backs coach Stephen Jones has praised the resilience of Rhys Priestland who returns to the fly-half role against Georgia on Saturday.

Priestland, 35, started his first international at 10 in five years after being drafted in against New Zealand.

After acting as a replacement in the 20-13 win against Argentina, Priestland is given the starting spot this weekend ahead of Gareth Anscombe.

"I have been impressed by Rhys," said Jones.

With Dan Biggar injured, Priestland has a chance to put down a marker to start against Australia on 26 November.

After returning to Cardiff from Bath, Priestland's four-year international exile ended when he was recalled for the 2021 autumn internationals.

Priestland was a leading light in the 2011 World Cup semi-final side and 2012 Grand Slam success, but later during his international career he received criticism on social media.

Jones knows the scrutiny that comes with the Wales number 10 jersey and is also a former Scarlets team-mate of Priestland.

"You know if you play certain positions, there'll be questions asked of you," added Jones.

"The key is your ability as a person, your mental resilience that you can stay focused with your job and not have distractions. He's done that.

"If you put performances aside for one minute, I look at how he's been in the environment, with the other players, his standards in training, his role knowledge and how he's helping develop players.

"What he's brought off the pitch as well. You look at his performances on it regarding how he's driven the game and how he's managed the game plan.

"He's a very smart player. He's been excellent and I can't speak highly enough of him."

Stephen Jones and Rhys Priestland were Scarlets team-mates

One of Priestland's primary roles will be to ignite the Wales attack play on Saturday.

Two tries were scored against New Zealand and Argentina where the victory was based on dogged defence.

Wales scored a record 20 tries in the 2021 Six Nations success but have never managed to emulate that sort of return in the Pivac/Jones era.

"From an attacking perspective, we have to have ball movements and play in the right areas but have to deal with the collisions as well," said Jones.

"Ultimately we want to generate quick ball and if we don't do that, the game is a lot harder.

"If we do we can play the game on our terms which is what we want to do.

"It's about us recognising where's the space, can we still play with speed, and cross that line? That's a good challenge for us.

"I don't think people have worked us out because we are evolving all the time ourselves.

"What we have to be is more efficient, so we've identified more opportunities to do that. Our entries from the 22 into the try line is crucial for us."

Jones insists Wales will be not be underestimating Georgia at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

"We've got the utmost of respect for the Georgians," said Jones.

"The vast majority of them play in the [French] Top 14 for some very good clubs.

"They've got some very physical players, they love the set-piece, so we respect what they are going to bring.

"We have to be accurate and patient in what we do and be prepared to stick to our game plan."