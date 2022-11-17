Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Elliott Obatoyinbo has scored tries against Leicester Tigers and Sale Sharks in the Premiership Rugby Cup

Elliott Obatoyinbo is to stay at Newcastle Falcons until the end of next season after agreeing a new deal.

The former Saracens back had initially agreed a short-term contract when he moved to Newcastle in September.

But Obatoyinbo, 24, has scored two tries in his five games and has extended his stay at Kingston Park.

"Elliott has fitted in well, he's a skilful guy who beats players and he's got that excitement factor about him," said Newcastle head coach Dave Walder.

Obatoyinbo had made 36 appearances for Saracens and helped them to win promotion from the Championship in 2021, but he was released by the London club in the summer.

He started at full-back in the Premiership win at Gloucester on Saturday and said he was thrilled to extend his two-month deal.

"Everyone at the club has been very welcoming and I feel I have settled in quickly," he told the club's website. external-link

"There's a lot of potential in the group and I'm excited about adding value to the team going forward."