Tom Parton came up through London Irish's academy programme and has played three times this season

London Irish full-back Tom Parton will join Saracens at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has played more than 50 games for the club and joined the England training squad in the summer ahead of their tour to Australia.

"To be joining a club like Saracens is an honour and privilege," Parton said.

"To learn off the best players in the world is an opportunity I can't wait to get stuck into, and I look forward to playing in front of such a great fan base," he told the club website.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall added: "Tom is a player that we have admired over recent years and we are delighted that he will be joining us.

"He is a very smart player who has excelled with London Irish and we believe he will continue to go from strength to strength over the coming years."