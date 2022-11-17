Tom Parton: Saracens to sign London Irish full-back in summer
London Irish full-back Tom Parton will join Saracens at the end of the season.
The 24-year-old has played more than 50 games for the club and joined the England training squad in the summer ahead of their tour to Australia.
"To be joining a club like Saracens is an honour and privilege," Parton said.
"To learn off the best players in the world is an opportunity I can't wait to get stuck into, and I look forward to playing in front of such a great fan base," he told the club website.
Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall added: "Tom is a player that we have admired over recent years and we are delighted that he will be joining us.
"He is a very smart player who has excelled with London Irish and we believe he will continue to go from strength to strength over the coming years."