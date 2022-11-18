Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sam Wainwright has played three internationals for Wales

Wales prop Sam Wainwright will join Scarlets from Saracens until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 24-year-old tight-head is currently part of Wales's autumn Test squad.

As he is joining a Welsh club, Wainwright will now be available for the final match against Australia on 26 November, which falls outside Word Rugby's official window for international games.

"I'm excited to be moving back to play my rugby in Wales," said Wainwright.

The deal for Wainwright - who was a replacement for Wales against Georgia and Argentina - has initially been announced until the end of the season, although a longer-term agreement could be on the horizon.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity Dwayne (head coach Peel) and everyone at Scarlets has given me to do this," he added.

"This is a great club with a proud history.

"I'm looking forward to joining up and meeting all my new team-mates after I've finished the autumn campaign with Wales. I can't wait to get stuck in and get to know everyone.

"Me and all my family are extremely excited and proud to be a part of such a great club."

Wainwright will arrive at Parc y Scarlets at the end of the series, ahead of Scarlets' European Challenge Cup matches against Bayonne and the Toyota Cheetahs.

Hailing from Prestatyn in north Wales, Wainwright came through the ranks at Rhyl RFC before playing for RGC 1404 in the Welsh Premiership where he earned a Wales Under-20s call-up.

He was picked up by Saracens, making his Gallagher Premiership debut in 2019, and this summer he received a call-up to Wales' touring squad in South Africa, where he made his Test debut in the historic win over the Springboks in Bloemfontein.

Wainwright has seen his game time this season limited to just two Premiership Cup appearance off the bench.

He came off the bench in the victory over Argentina last weekend and is set to win his fourth cap when Wales face Georgia at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Scarlets are missing injured Wales prop Samson Lee and have fellow internationals Javan Sebastian, WillGriff John and Harri O'Connor on their books.

"We are delighted to bring in Sam as part of a pool of talented young front-rowers at the club," said Scarlets head coach Peel.

"With Samson (Lee) still recovering from a long-term Achilles injury, Sam will provide an extra option on the tight-head side as well as bringing his recent international experience with Wales."