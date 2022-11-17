Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rassie Erasmus coached South Africa to World Cup victory in 2019 before taking a role as director of rugby

South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has been banned for two matches for his tweets about the officiating in last weekend's defeat by France.

It means he will miss this weekend's meeting with Italy and next Saturday's game against England at Twickenham.

He was given a one-year matchday ban after a video tirade against the officials during the 2021 series with the British and Irish Lions.

Erasmus returned to matchday duties with the Springboks in September.

World Rugby said: "Match officials are the backbone of the sport and without them there is no game.

"World Rugby condemns any public criticism of match official selection, performance or integrity, which undermines their role, the trust-based coach/match officials feedback process and the values of integrity, respect, solidarity and discipline that are at the heart of the sport."