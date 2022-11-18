Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Former Wasps captain Joe Launchbury is to join Toyota Verblitz for the forthcoming Japan League One season.

The 31-year-old England lock spent 12 years with Wasps but the club went into administration last month.

He is reportedly set to join Harlequins next summer but has agreed a short term deal with Toyota from December to May.

Launchbury played in Japan at the 2019 World Cup and said: "To have the chance to sign for a great club like Toyota is something I am very excited about."

He added: "My family and I are looking forward to experiencing Japan again and I am personally looking forward to testing myself in the league and helping Toyota Verblitz have a good year."

Launchbury won 70 caps for England between 2012 and 2020, scoring five tries.

He played his final game for Wasps in their 40-36 defeat by Northampton on 9 October, nine days before administration was confirmed.

The club's administrators have accepted an offer to buy from a consortium including members of the Wasps Legends group.

The deal is subject to approval by the Rugby Football Union but Wasps will play in the second-tier Championship next season if it is confirmed, having also been relegated as a consequence of going into administration.