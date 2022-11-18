Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Ed Slater played his last match for Gloucester in January, before being diagnosed with MND

Gloucester and Leicester are to contest the Slater Cup - a trophy named after the sides' former lock Ed Slater, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in June.

The trophy will be contested twice each season, across both Premiership matches between the two sides.

Slater, 34, retired after his diagnosis and has set up a fundraising campaign.

The two sides next meet in the league on 24 December at Leicester, where the first Slater Cup will be contested.

Slater spent seven years with the Tigers and captained the club for two seasons, winning the Premiership title with the team in 2012-13.

He moved to Gloucester in 2017 and went on to make 90 appearances for the club.

"The support my family and I have received has been incredible; it's not something we ever expected," Slater said.

"It's a huge privilege for me and my family to see two great English clubs contest for a cup in my name.

"I put everything I had in to playing for both Leicester and Gloucester and I'm extremely proud to have represented both clubs."

Slater set up the 4Ed campaign over the summer to raise awareness of MND, money for his treatment and to support his family, with 5% of the proceeds from every ticket sold for the fixture going to the fund.