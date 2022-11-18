George Hendy wants to focus on the number 15 position

Northampton Saints full-back George Hendy believes the key to his elusive running is that his feet "aren't screwed on properly".

The 20-year-old made his first-team debut a year ago and has scored five tries in nine appearances so far.

And he has already been capped by England at under-20 level, playing in the Six Nations earlier this year.

"I've been pigeon toed for quite a while, a lot of people blame it on that," he told BBC Radio Northampton.

"I don't really know how I do it. I don't go out there and think 'I'm going to beat this person with this', I just run and try and find a weak shoulder, rather than run straight at someone.

"It's been working for me so far so I'll continue to do it."

Hendy can also fill other roles across the backs, but wants to focus on the number 15 position as he looks for further opportunities this season.

"It's the position I want to play. I get more of a view on the game, which I think helps in developing as a player as well," he said.

"I was quite new to the position when joining Northampton, so learning off the other boys. Obviously you've got (George) Furbank and (Tommy) Freeman, who are away with England at the moment and James Ramm who is just in from Australia."

Hendy's only try this season came in a 49-29 Premiership Rugby Cup win over Harlequins and Saints continue their campaign in that competition away to Newcastle Falcons on Saturday.

"The Prem Cup is a brilliant opportunity for younger lads to wear the shirt," he added.

"You get a lot of help from the other boys on the pitch, feeding you information, and if they say run, you stick your head down and see where you end up."