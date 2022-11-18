Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales captain Justin Tipuric has played 87 internationals for his country

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Georgia Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Wales expect captain Justin Tipuric to be fit for Saturday's game against Georgia in Cardiff.

The flanker and prop Dillon Lewis were absent from the captain's run at Principality Stadium which was believed to be precautionary as the workloads of the pair were being managed.

Tipuric is due to pack down in a back row alongside Jac Morgan and new cap Josh Macleod.

Number eight Taulupe Faletau has been named as a replacement.

Exeter forward Christ Tshiunza is the other back-row option in the squad, with Dan Lydiate suffering a broken arm in the win against Argentina and Tommy Reffell suffering rib damage in the loss to New Zealand.

Cardiff prop Lewis is due to start against Georgia, with Sam Wainwright on the bench and Tomas Francis also in the extended squad.

There is an eye-catching name on the bench with 19-year-old Exeter lock Dafydd Jenkins set to make his Wales debut.

Respect for Georgia

Georgia have highlighted the respect they have been shown by Wales ahead of the Autumn Nations series match in Cardiff.

Normally this game would be earmarked for wholesale changes in the schedule.

On this occasion, Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has only made six alterations with two enforced injury changes due to the absence of Will Rowlands and Dan Lydiate.

"That is a sign of respect, it shows they don't take us lightly which is good for us," said Georgia captain Merab Sharikadze.

Wales will be wary of Georgia because they have had tricky times in November matches in recent years.

Under Warren Gatland, Wales only managed a 13-6 win in Cardiff in 2017 before Pivac's Wales beat the Georgians 18-0 in Llanelli three years later.

In between, Wales triumphed 43-14 in the opening World Cup pool game in Japan in 2019 with the two sides drawn together again in the global competition in France next year.

"It is obvious Wales are one of the greatest sides in the world," added Sharikadze.

"They are in quite a good shape now. They won an amazing game against Argentina and they have put out a very good side against us, we have seen their starting line-up.

"We are very motivated and we see they are motivated also.

"It is going to be a tough game for us but we are hopeful we can make it tough for them as well."

Georgia revel in their underdogs tags. Current head coach Levan Maisashvili, who was part of the backroom staff in 2017, believes "all the pressure is on Wales" and his skipper agrees.

"Wales are favourites against us," added Sharikadze.

"Sometimes rugby is not logical, something can go wrong and the score does not show the actual picture of what is reality.

"We will not back down for anything, we will go 100% and whatever happens, happens."

The Principality Stadium roof will be open at a venue Sharikadze will be experiencing for the third time.

As well as the 2017 experience, he was also been part of the Georgian side that lost 43-10 to New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup game in Cardiff.

"It was one of the best experiences of my life when I have played here twice before," he added.

Georgia do arrive, though, in Cardiff on the back of a 20-19 home defeat against Samoa.

"That was very disappointing for a number of factors. Hopefully it does not sound too arrogant but I think we deserved to win," added Sharikadze.

"The only thing that will make you happy as a rugby player is that after a loss, you have a chance to prove to yourself and your supporters and to everybody that something went wrong there.

"You might not still win the game but you have another chance to give everything."

They have an influential head coach in Maisashvili, who has overcome his own major health problems after almost dying after suffering Covid-19 in 2021.

He fell ill while he was with the team in South Africa.

"I was in hospital, I was in a coma for one month and one month recovering," said Maisashvili.

"I am healthy and I survived. My recovery was helped by (rugby) when you are fighting something to get back to do what you love. It's not a job, it's a lifestyle.

"The players were confused because every day they were waiting and it was obvious I was almost dying.

"When I came back, I remember going into the team room and the coaches were having a team meeting and I just sat behind them quietly.

"When they saw me it was the biggest emotion and surprise for them."

Georgia last played against Wales in November 2020

Six Nations and URC for Georgia?

Georgia have been the dominant force in Europe's second tier and have repeatedly asked for the opportunity to join the Six Nations.

A 28-19 summer home win against Italy, 2022 conquerors of Wales, will have strengthened their case.

There has also been positive talks about a Georgian club side called the Black Lions joining the United Rugby Championship with a key meeting next month, and also playing in Europe's Challenge Cup in the future.

"It is a big honour for us to play in Wales," said Georgia Rugby president Soso Tkemaladze.

"The Italy game was one step higher with the Georgian team saying, we won, we are ready and want to play seriously.

"That's why we are asking the whole world that we need more competitive games.

"This is our main goal. We are ready to fight and show people what we can do."

Wales will be hoping that Georgian fight will not topple them this weekend.

Wales: Rees-Zammit; Cuthbert, North, Watkin, Adams; Priestland, T Williams; G Thomas, Owens, D Lewis, Carter, Beard, J Morgan, Tipuric (capt), J Macleod.

Replacements: B Roberts, R Jones, S Wainwright, D Jenkins, Faletau, Blacker, Costelow, Halfpenny.

Georgia: Niniashvili; Modebadze, Tapladze, Sharikadze (capt), Todua; Abzhandadze, Lobzhanidze; Gogichashvili, Chkoidze, Papidze, Cheishvili, Mikautadze, Saginadze, Gorgadze, Jalagonia.

Replacements: Mamukashvili, Abuladze, Kuntelia, Chachanidze, Mamamtavrishvili, Matkava, Khmaladze, Lomidze.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR)

Assistant Referees: Pierre Brousset (FFR), Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR)

TMO: Brendon Pickerill (NZR).