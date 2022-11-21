Harvey Biljon's side are still unbeaten in the league

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon says his side can learn from their first loss of the season at Ealing.

The 22-13 Championship Cup defeat was the first meeting between the second tier's top two sides this season.

James Scott's try and two Russell Bennett penalties helped the Reds lead 13-10 at the interval, but tries from Shaun Malton and Pat Howard helped Ealing win it after the break.

The two sides will meet in a league game at Ealing on Christmas Eve.

"The biggest thing that stands out from us is the learning we can take away from that game," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"There were a couple of big moments through that game where we've got to make sure that we can improve and get better.

"Whether that's exiting out of our half or making sure we can make that pressure count for a little bit more and get some sort of score."

Having won all seven of their Championship games to be two points behind the west London side in the table, Jersey had also won their opening two cup matches before this meeting of the second tier's best.

But, having had the better of the opening period, Jersey could not break down their opponents after the interval as they lost for the first time in a competitive game since 13 May.

"Win or lose this game, this game won't define our season," Biljon added.

"What it will mean for this group is we will take key moments from it and make sure we're better the next time we're in that situation."