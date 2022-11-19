Close menu

Italy 21-63 South Africa: Springboks bounce back with big win

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Italy v South Africa
Cobus Reinach scored late on in the big win over Italy
Autumn Nations Series: Italy v South Africa
Italy (13) 21
Tries: Capuozzo, Cannone Con: Allan Pens: Allan 3
South Africa (18) 63
Tries: Arendse 2, Mbonambi, Kolbe, Smith, Marx, Kitshoff, Willemse, Reinach Cons: Kolbe, Libbok 5 Pen: Kolbe 2

World champions South Africa bounced back from two straight defeats with a nine-try win over Italy.

The Springboks led by five points at half-time but stretched away with seven tries after the break.

Cheslin Kolbe's brilliant try straight from a restart changed the momentum of the game early in the second half, during which his side scored 45 points.

Kurt-Lee Arendse scored two tries as Italy failed to build on their first ever win over Australia a week ago.

Italy had led for much of the first half thanks to a try from Ange Capuozzo and the boot of Tommaso Allan, despite an Arendse try in the corner that had given the Springboks an early lead.

But from the point hooker Bongi Mbonambi bundled over for a converted try that gave South Africa a five-point lead at the break, they were never behind.

After Allan landed his third penalty to make it 18-16, Kolbe superbly caught the kick-off then raced over to kick-start a superb spell for the visitors.

Arendse's second try in the corner was quickly followed by substitutes Kwagga Smith and Malcolm Marx touching down.

Italy grabbed their second try through Niccolo Cannone, but scores from Steven Kitshoff, Damian Willemse and Cobus Reinach sealed a dominant win that followed defeats by Ireland and France.

South Africa's win came without the help of coach Rassie Erasmus, who was serving the first of a two-match ban for tweets about match officials in the Springboks' defeat by France.

The second of those games will be against England at Twickenham next Saturday.

Comments

Join the conversation

9 comments

  • Comment posted by AlisonJ, today at 16:30

    Yes but Italy still got 21 points off 'em!
    What an improved team they are. I hope Sergio Parisse is rightly proud after all his efforts getting youth projects going and his stoicism whilst playing with 14 distinctly average players for so many years!

  • Comment posted by Chris , today at 16:20

    Will we get a video this week of Rassie moaning that his towels in his hotel room were not good enough ?

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 16:19

    South Africa were simply a wrecking ball and demolished Italy and it could have been an even bigger hammering. At every level the Boks were superior and it rather puts world rugby in perspective. Nine tries by the Boks scored at will with power, pace and technical brilliance.

  • Comment posted by Rob L, today at 16:17

    A classy second half from South Africa but again some quality shown from Italy who did not give up. I did think a few forward passes went unnoticed for two South African tries in the second half but they really turned it on and were goid value for their win. An enjoyable game.

  • Comment posted by Respect has to be earned, today at 16:12

    Once Etzebeth came on you could see the difference. Best lock in the world by miles.

    • Reply posted by TARW, today at 16:25

      TARW replied:
      Yes he is ,ltoje nowhere near him at the moment

  • Comment posted by geranium, today at 15:53

    Congrats to South Africa for an emphatic win well deserved, but regardless of the team, the RFU has to clamp down big time on dissent whether from players or coaching staff. If not this game goes where soccer has gone.

    • Reply posted by The Academy, today at 16:07

      The Academy replied:
      England weren't even playing. Think you mean World Rugby.

  • Comment posted by spiceboy, today at 15:45

    Im stunned this is even being reported after last weeks lack of report or even acknowledgment of the excellent game vs France. BBC's reporting of Southern hemisphere rugby is very sketchy. Silly considering its a global game with players from there playing all over Europe and South African teams are now playing in Europe.

