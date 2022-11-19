Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Leicester fielded a more experienced side compared to Saracens' young academy squad at the StoneX Stadium

Leicester scored seven tries as they ended their Premiership Rugby Cup campaign with a 45-8 victory over Saracens at the StoneX Stadium.

Marcus Ramage crossed first for the Tigers, before Tobias Elliott levelled.

Sean Jansen then powered over twice, either side of a try from Cameron Henderson, as Leicester raced ahead.

Francois van Wyk added the fifth from close range, before replacement hooker Tom Horton scored twice late on to complete the rout.

Despite the win, Leicester remain seven points behind Sale in Pool 2 after losing their first two matches and are unable to reach the semi-finals of the competition alongside winless Saracens, who remain bottom of Pool 3.