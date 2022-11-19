Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wayne Pivac succeeded fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland as Wales coach after the 2019 World Cup

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Australia Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac says it is up to others to decide on his future after a 13-12 defeat by Georgia.

Saturday's loss at the Principality Stadium meant Pivac became the first Wales coach to suffer home defeats by Georgia and Italy.

The New Zealander, 60, is due to lead Wales into the World Cup in France, which starts 10 months from now.

Asked whether he feared for his position, Pivac said: "That's a question for other people, I guess."

Wales have lost eight of their 11 games in 2022 but Pivac did become the only man to lead the country to a men's Test win against Springboks in South Africa.

The Wales coach insisted his only focus was preparing the side against Australia in the final Autumn Nations Series match next Saturday.

"You've seen a lot of results at the moment that are going against the formbook, and our result is one of those," added Pivac.

"I'll be here rolling the sleeves up from tomorrow morning, and we'll formulate a plan for the week.

"We are here to do a job. We are totally focused on building towards the World Cup. This is clearly a setback, and we are not proud of that result.

"We've had a quick chat in the changing room afterwards. Everyone is disappointed.

"We'll review everything, and we will leave no stone unturned in the review process.

"We felt we went OK in the first half.

"It wasn't perfect, but we created opportunities. We felt we could hurt them by building phases.

"In the second half, we had no continuity. We were probably second-best in a lot of the collisions and the aerial game."

Pivac insists Wales can turn things around.

"We've done it before," he said. "Unfortunately, we've had to do it one time too many from my point of view.

"It is not a nice place to be. Seven days is a long time in rugby, and we will look at it all, including pulling the game to bits.

"We have to make sure we get the performance we are all happy with and proud of in a week's time.

"Every time you lose a game, it leaves a scar. Next week is no different. We need a big week and a very strong performance."