Close menu

Scotland 52-29 Argentina: Finn Russell runs the show amid flurry of cards

By Tom EnglishBBC Scotland at Murrayfield

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments99

Finn Russell shone for Scotland at Murrayfield
Finn Russell was Scotland's star performer at Murrayfield, with strong support from hat-trick hero Darcy Graham
Autumn Nations Series
Scotland (19) 52
Tries: Tuipulotu 2, Van der Merwe, Graham 3, Redpath, Hogg Con: Russell 6
Argentina (15) 29
Tries: De la Fuente, Alemanno, Boffelli, Ruiz Cons: Boffelli 3 Pen: Boffelli

Scotland finished the autumn series with victory over ill-disciplined Argentina, who added three second-half yellow cards to a first-half red in a stormy contest at Murrayfield.

Fly-half Finn Russell, omitted from the squad initially, was instrumental in all eight Scotland tries, while home captain Jamie Ritchie and Sione Tuipulotu were sent to the bin.

Darcy Graham scored three, Tuipulotu got two, with Duhan van der Merwe, Cameron Redpath and Stuart Hogg also crossing the whitewash.

Van der Merwe and Graham scored in the immediate aftermath of a reckless red card for Marcos Kremer but Scotland led by just 19-15 at halfway.

Two rapid Argentine yellow cards for Matias Alemanno and Tomas Lavanini followed Graham's second score, with Tuipulotu, who crossed for the first Scotland try, adding the fifth against 12 men.

Incredibly, Emiliano Boffelli had raced away to plunge under the posts during the same chaotic period, while Jeronimo de la Fuente and Alemanno struck for the visitors before the interval and Ignacio Ruiz had the final say, seven minutes into the red.

It was a day of six cards, a dozen tries and a badly-needed - and in the end impressive - victory for Scotland, who now finish their difficult 2022 on a positive note and with some momentum to kick into 2023 with.

They can thank Russell for it. As brilliant as Graham was - and he was gloriously world class - it was Russell who tied it all together.

He was immense, a constant source of class and creativity, a player who decorated the Test with one flourish after another and one game-winning moment after another. A few weeks back he was, laughably, fourth choice 10 for Scotland. Thankfully, the weirdness in selection has passed and Russell is back where he belongs.

Boffelli, the Edinburgh man playing his 12th Test in five months, put the Pumas ahead with an early penalty but Russell took over soon after. His offload to Tuipolotu was sumptuous. The centre stepped Juan Cruz Mallia and then powered away to score while dragging half of Argentina with him.

Russell's conversion made it 7-3, but the fly-half was in the thick of it again within minutes when spilling ball as he attempted to clear from his own 22. The Pumas seized on it, spotted a narrow defence in front of them and got De la Fuente over in the corner. For a change, Boffelli missed the conversion.

The pivotal moment came after 23 minutes, when Kremer caught Ritchie on the head with a forearm at a ruck and referee Karl Dickson correctly sent him off. Scotland only took a minute to rub salt in the wound.

Again it was Russell at the heart of it, stepping into a half gap near the Argentina line before popping it to Van der Merwe, who muscled his way over to ground it under pressure. The conversion made it 14-8.

When Graham scored just before the half-hour, a cakewalk looked on the cards. The architect was Russell, who went through a gap to put the Pumas on the back foot. Grant Gilchrist piled on in support and, when Scotland went wide, they scored.

They made a bit of a meal of it. Chris Harris went for the line with men running free outside him but he was halted. In the next wave, Graham bailed him out. The little winger has had a terrific autumn.

That made it 19-8 but the half ended strangely. Firmly in control, Scotland suddenly turned into a penalty machine and allowed the Pumas to hit back, the hulking Alemanno scoring and Boffelli narrowing the gap to four.

Darcy Graham scored three tries but it was Finn Russell who claimed the man of the match award
The impressive Darcy Graham scored three tries but it was Finn Russell who claimed the man of the match award

Scotland have made an art form out of blowing handsome leads in games this season so Murrayfield was still breathing a touch heavily.

That was the way of it for a while. Another delicious Russell break and offload out the side door put Hogg away, and he in turn sent Graham away for his second try of the day. Scotland led by nine.

Next, some craziness descended on Murrayfield. Alemanno was binned for a head shot on Jonny Gray on 50 minutes and his second-row partner, Tomas Lavanani walked for cynical play on 51 minutes.

Argentina were down to 12, then broke free of their own 22 when Jack Dempsey fumbled while in a flap and scored. Matias Orlando scooped up the loose ball and galloped away, linking with Boffelli in support. The wing went over under the sticks, then added the extras. The 12 men trailed by two points. Crackers.

Scotland's blushes eased a little when Hogg put Tuipolotu over in the corner for his second try of the Test. Russell made it 31-22 with the boot. That period when 15 played 12 ended 7-7.

Before we knew it the cards were out again. A melee on the touchline involving every man on the field bar the budding UN peacekeeper Pierre Schoeman ended with Ritchie becoming Scotland's first man in the bin and Thomas Gallo the Pumas' third. It was 14 versus 13 now.

The whole thing was a mess. Fractious and fractured, a stop-start affair that Scotland dominated but struggled to take advantage of until Russell - who else - grubbered precisely for Redpath to run on and score his first international try. He added the conversion and the lead extended to 16 points.

Scotland motored on from there. Hogg scored six minutes from the end and the wonderful Graham completed his hat-trick.

The extras brought it to 52-22, the Pumas adding another try at the end through Ruiz. Scotland were down to 14 at the time, Tuipolotu being the last man to see yellow on day of yellow and red, but above all a day when Russell and Graham shone brightly.

Line-ups

Scotland: Hogg; Graham, Harris, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell, Price; Schoeman, Brown, Z Fagerson, Gray, Gilchrist, M Fagerson, Ritchie (capt), Dempsey.

Replacements: Turner, Bhatti, Walker, Young, Christie, White, Kinghorn, Redpath.

Argentina: Mallia; Delguy, Orlando, De la Fuente, Boffelli; S Carreras, Bertranou; Gallo, Montoya (capt), Bello, Alemanno, Lavanini, Gonzalez, Kremer, Matera.

Replacements: Ruiz, Tetaz Champarro, Medrano, Paulos, Isa, Bazan Velez, Sanchez, Moroni.

Comments

Join the conversation

99 comments

  • Comment posted by Patto45, today at 18:38

    It was funny when the pushing and shoving started and all the Scotland players piled in and didn’t know what to do when they got there. As soon as Argentina squared up their ardour left them.

  • Comment posted by keepyourhead, today at 18:38

    Good win for Scotland, they played to their strengths and moved the ball well when going forward, quick ball and creativity in the form of FR. Scotland will always struggle with heavy packs like the SA, NZ etc as we don't have the bulk. Scotland always look a threat to the big teams when they use their backs and on the attack. Hogg passed the ball, which lead to a few tries. Play to your strengths

  • Comment posted by Ian Pratley, today at 18:36

    At least we won, some good try,s but should have been more
    Scottish forwards not good enough or big enough
    But a win is a win

  • Comment posted by DOGS34, today at 18:32

    Pumas haven't travelled well to Murrayfield in recent years, so I was fairly confident pre match. It was a surreal game when the Pumas went down to 12. It was almost like we didn't know what to do and the silly stuff started. Scotland backs look good, Redpath will be a star imo makes things look easy. Slight concerns at breakdown been getting bullied of late.

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 18:28

    1st half red card & 3 yellows in the 2nd half?? Cards & sinbins / rules need to change. This is not rugby union as I knew it. Argentina had 12 men on in 2nd half at one stage. Joke.

    • Reply posted by Mitrovic, today at 18:32

      Mitrovic replied:
      Nigel Owens would never have let that happen.

  • Comment posted by asitseems, today at 18:28

    Some brilliant stuff from Scotland today and Finn showing again that he is best 10 in world on his day. Just need to tighten up basic set plays and we are capable of beating anyone in our day.

  • Comment posted by Wurls, today at 18:26

    Well I hope this proves to everyone that Gregor Townsend was right all along.....Finn Russell brought ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to that game
    😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by HorseCourse, today at 18:23

    I predicted 16-12, but that was final score, not the number of people on the pitch.

    • Reply posted by Kingarth, today at 18:29

      Kingarth replied:
      Sour grapes matey!!!
      # In your head

  • Comment posted by RW, today at 18:22

    Townsend just can’t bring himself to genuinely acknowledge how good Russell is. A grudging well done without any sincerity. He clearly still holds a grudge and will drop him at the first opportunity.

  • Comment posted by John Stoddart, today at 18:22

    I thought the back three all played well - you could see the confidence growing as the game went on. Well done to the forwards too. It's great to see backs scoring but there's hard work to be done up front to make it possible. Great ruck speed.

  • Comment posted by William, today at 18:20

    Argentina were looking for a scrap the whole match? Should’ve been more reds for them! Scotland ended up hammering them! Great result!

  • Comment posted by docco, today at 18:20

    Argentina are a disgrace to international rugby.... Georgia are a fine example of how the game should be played against stronger opponents

  • Comment posted by Kingarth, today at 18:19

    A Master Class from Finn Russell....the best 10 on the planet when he gets the ball!!!

  • Comment posted by andrew liddell, today at 18:18

    Finn with the win. World class.. Great effort from Argentina with 12 men... Competitive again from Scotland all that Scots want

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 18:16

    Well played Scotland. Cards killed it though
    Russell excellent game.

  • Comment posted by geranium, today at 18:16

    Tuipolotu’s attempted spear tackle was a straight red. Hope it is reviewed an he gets the ban he deserves.

    • Reply posted by docco, today at 18:18

      docco replied:
      Pish

  • Comment posted by popsjohnston, today at 18:15

    A father on the breath of dog.

  • Comment posted by Bob, today at 18:12

    Well done Scotland. Despite playing 12 men for a period, it was Scottish play that forced the Argentina players to make these errors. Finn above it all, with a great performance.

  • Comment posted by KB, today at 18:11

    A crazy but good performance for Scotland. Definitely a lot more to learn and wished we got that ball at the end in defence but happy at the end of the day. Wondered why no. 15 Argentina wasn't removed from the pitch though. If you were unconscious for a few seconds you should of been looked at .

  • Comment posted by LGBTPlus Englishperson, today at 18:11

    Russell was good but Tuipulotu should have been man of the match. He scored a couple of tries but most importantly he was the only player to take the fight to Argentina dishing out justice with a thumping tackle late on. He should be leading tackle practice from now on as the Scots can't let a dirty team like Argentina get away with it.

Top Stories

Featured

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport