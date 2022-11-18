Ireland 13-10 Australia: Hosts hold off Wallabies in turgid Dublin clash
|Autumn Nations Series: Ireland v Australia
|Ireland (3) 13
|Tries: Aki Cons: Crowley Pens: Crowley, Byrne
|Australia (0) 10
|Tries: Petaia Cons: Foley Pens: Foley
Ross Byrne's 77th-minute penalty earned Ireland a 13-10 victory over Australia in a turgid Autumn Test in Dublin.
Byrne was drafted into the Irish squad minutes before the kick-off as Johnny Sexton was ruled out by a calf injury.
With Sexton out, Jack Crowley started at fly-half and his 10th-minute penalty was the only first-half score.
Bernard Foley levelled on 56th minute and after Bundee Aki's converted try was cancelled out by Jordan Petaia's score, Byrne won it for Ireland.
Foley had a late penalty chance to level from the edge of the 22 and opted to kick for the corner in order to chase victory but the move backfired as they conceded a penalty after winning the lineout.
The Aussies - after falling to a shock defeat in Italy last weekend - will wonder how they failed to beat the world's top-ranked team after having 62% possession in the first half and looking the more cohesive side in attack throughout the contest.
Ireland's win was a record-equalling 12th successive home victory but the hosts will admit that they got out of jail in this match.
Sexton injured in warm-up
The evening got off on the worst possible footing for the Irish as Sexton was ruled out after picking up his knock in the warm-up and Ireland's subsequent efforts showed how vital the 37-year-old remains to their prospects of contending at next year's World Cup.
Any invention, limited though it largely was, was produced by the Dave Rennie's Wallabies in the first half as they thought they had taken a fourth-minute lead - only to see scrum-half Nic White's sniping score ruled out for Dave Porecki's neck roll on Josh van Der Flier.
Crowley, making his first start after earning his debut off the bench in last week's win over Fiji, had begun nervously after being bundled over in the move for the try that wasn't before settling his nerves with his straightforward 10th-minute penalty.
Foley soon missed a glorious chance to level but the Aussies continued to play all the rugby as Mark Nawaqanitawase's burst threatened the Irish line before Andrew Kellaway's knock-on saw another great opening being butchered.
The visitors' effort were also hindered by indiscipline - notably replacement hooker's Folau Fainga'a yellow card for yet another neck roll in the 37th minute which eased yet more pressure on the hosts.
After their first-half struggles, Ireland tried to raise their intensity after the break and Jamison Gibson-Park thought he had touched down in the 47th-minute only for it to be ruled out for Australian-born Mack Hansen's foot in touch as he delivered the pass inside to the scrum-half.
Australia were briefly down to 13 men at that point due to the temporary absence of Fainga'a prompting uncontested scrums.
But the misfiring Irish were unable to exploit that advantage and Foley had the Wallabies on terms on 56 minutes as he atoned for his bad first-half miss.
Ireland regrouped to force intensive pressure which eventually resulted in Aki - who had come on for Stuart McCloskey - burrowing his way through a sea of Australian bodies to score on 66 minutes, with Crowley adding the extras.
But Ireland's seven-point lead lasted only five minutes as Australia finally got the try their enterprise deserved as replacement Petaia broke clear to cross wide on the right, with Foley landing the tricky conversion.
However, Byrne, who had only come on for Crowley, coolly kicked Ireland ahead again with a difficult penalty from near the right touchline and as Australia's gamble of kicking for the corner in the dying seconds backfired - with Jake Gordon adjudged to have obstructed following the lineout - the hosts held on.
Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, McCloskey, O'Brien; Sexton, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong; Beirne, Ryan; O'Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.
Replacements: Herring, Healy, Bealham, McCarthy, Conan, Casey, Crowley, Aki.
Australia: Kellaway; Nawaqanitawase, Ikitau, Paisami, Wright; Foley, White; Slipper, Porecki, Alaalatoa; Frost, Neville; Holloway, Hooper, Valetini.
Replacements: Fainga'a, Robertson, Tupou, Skelton, Samu, Gordon, Lolesio, Petaia.
Without the TMO and AR making the correct calls Ireland would have lost that game.
Aus clearly delineated how close 6N teams are, narrow wins and losses. There isn't a huge amount between the top sides other than how interesting they are tow watch to achieve the accolade.
France and Boks favourites to me.
Then Ireland and improving NZ and Aussies with England and Agentina completing 2nd tier
Wales and Scotland and Italy and Japan Tonga 3rd tier
Like watching a Joe Schmidt side, but with a smidgeon more flair in attack.
Still not shaken my view that France with home advantage will go in with strong expectations to win - but honestly, it feels like any of France, Ireland, England, SA, NZ and Australia can beat any of the others at the moment (& aren’t immune to the threat of other teams either), can’t remember a WC looking as open one year out.
Ireland are still the team to beat. A lot of people completely dismissing this teams credentials as number one, but as no one has beaten them since they got there, these people only comes across as plain old begrudgers.