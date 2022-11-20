Alfie Barbeary: Bath sign former Wasps back row on 'long-term' deal
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Bath have signed England prospect Alfie Barbeary on a "long-term" contract.
The 22-year-old back row was one of dozens of players released when Wasps went into administration last month.
The England Under-20 star has been named in several senior training camps by head coach Eddie Jones but is yet to win his maiden cap.
Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan said: "Alfie is a fantastic young rugby player who will add a different dimension to our back row."
Barbeary is currently sidelined by a hamstring injury, which Bath say he will return from "later on in the season".
He scored a hat-trick on his first Premiership start back in September 2020, and has contributed 10 tries in 26 league outings since 2019.
Van Graan added: "He has excellent ball-carrying ability and will provide us with momentum on the gainline.
"He has a number of great qualities which will complement our pack and he has an appetite to improve and contribute to Bath over the coming years."