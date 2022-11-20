Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

France have won all eight of their games, including the Grand Slam, in 2022

Autumn Nations Series France (21) 35 Tries: Penaud 2, Ollivon, Jelonch Cons: Ramos 3 Pens: Ramos 3 Japan (3) 17 Tries: Saito, Fifita Cons: Lee 2 Pens: Lee

Damian Penaud scored two tries as France stretched their unbeaten run to 13 games with victory over Japan in Toulouse.

Charles Ollivon and Anthony Jelonch also scored tries for next year's World Cup hosts, while Thomas Ramos kicked 15 points.

Japan were limited to one penalty in the first half but scored two converted tries after the break.

Naoto Saito and Siosaia Fifita crossed as Seungsin Lee kicked the extras.

Penaud latched on to Romain Ntamack's grubber kick for the opening try, before Ramos kicked three penalties and stand-in captain Ollivon added a second try for the hosts.

Saito was the beneficiary of Shogo Nakano's excellent break as Japan threatened a comeback in the second half but Penaud finished off an excellent team try to steady the French ship.

Fifita crashed over from close range to keep Japan in the game but Jelonch sealed victory for the hosts.

The only negative for France was the loss of centre Gael Fickou to an ankle injury in the early stages.

France: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Moefana; Ntamack, Lucu; Wardi, Marchand, Atonio, Woki, Taofifenua, Jelonch, Ollivon, Alldritt

Replacements: Mauvaka, Priso, Falatea, Verhaeghe, Chalureau, Macalou, Couilloud, Jalibert

Japan: Yamanaka; Riley, Nakano, Nakamura, Fifita; Lee, Saito; Inagak, Sakate, Koo, Dearns, Cornelsen, Leitch, Labuschagne, Himeno

Replacements: Horikoshi, Millar, Takeuchi, Van der Walt, Tatafu, Nagare, Nakao, Matsushima