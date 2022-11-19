Close menu

Premier 15s: Saracens and Worcester begin with victories

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Vicky Laflin
Vicky Laflin scored two tries in Worcester Warriors' win at Harlequins

Worcester Warriors opened their Premier 15s campaign with a surprise 28-14 away win over last season's semi-finalists Harlequins at the Stoop.

The visitors opened the scoring in the third minute before Vicky Laflin doubled their lead.

Quins hit back after the break but Charlotte Wright-Haley scored Worcester's third, before Laflin sealed the bonus point with her second try.

Champions Saracens began with a 34-21 win over Loughborough Lightning.

Sunday's games rounded off the opening weekend of the 2022-23 season after wins for Bristol, Sale and Gloucester-Hartpury on Saturday.

Loughborough scored the opening try through Lauren Bolger after an impressive backs' move, but May Campbell brought Sarries level.

Campbell scored a second before the break, while Kelsey Clifford scored twice in two second-half minutes to hand the hosts the advantage.

Bolger scored her second to keep Loughborough in the game and then added an intercept try for her hat-trick to reduce the deficit to three points.

But Campbell powered over for her hat-trick and Georgia Emily Evans scored in the 81st minute to seal the bonus-point victory for Saracens.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured